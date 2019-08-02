Altoids Curiously Strong Peppermint Mints
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve been on a quest to banish bad breath, and now finally, we’ve named a newly minted Co-Op winner. Not so curiously, Altoids Curiously Strong Peppermint Mints came out on top. To all other mints: Suck on that!

Our readers clearly enjoy a classic peppermint, and hey, that tin is pretty handy!

Altoids Curiously Strong Peppermint Mints

Altoids Curiously Strong Peppermint Mints are a breath mint classic. Not only do they deliver a strong peppermint kick, but the rectangular tin can easily be repurposed once you’ve eaten them all up.
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Classic Peppermint Altoids. Powerful flavor. Nice tin. -LoganTroxell

Peppermint Altoids is the correct and only answer. They are breath mints, not candy. They coat your mouth in a delightfully refreshing minty flavor that you can suck on for a while to dissolve or chew instantly to get a more intense flavor. They are straightforward, cheap, and have fantastic packaging. Who hasn’t stored a little bit of weed in an altoid tin? Gives your green a little hint of mint. Also, these things can be bought everywhere. -showjo

No need to go any further folks, this is the winner here.

Fact. -returnofthew00master

If you enjoy a nice cup of green tea from time to time, you’ll love Trader Joes Green Tea Infused Mints. The appropriately leaf-shaped mints contain real matcha green tea and green tea extract for a refreshing, minty kick.
If you’re looking for a less traditional mint, might I recommend Trader Joes’ Green Tea Infused Mints. They, too, come in a tiny tin, and are surprisingly delicious. You can buy a pack of 10 on Amazon, which sounds like a lot, but speaking from personal experience, they won’t last you very long.

