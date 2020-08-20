The Best Breathable Face Masks, According to Our Readers

Let’s talk about it, folks. This week’s Co-op called for breathable face masks, and with my own personal stance on the matter, I knew there’d be some friction between us. I know many are worried about their health in these times, but can we also accept that others aren’t interested in rooting in either extreme side of the spectrum?



We all have different opinions, views, and understandings . I think we all know that many of the cloth face masks on avail don’t have much meaningful medical purpose, and yet, hordes of people still wear them. Let’s just accept it and face it. And let’s not be afraid to talk about and acknowledge these things out in the open without resorting to personal attacks. (I received some pretty disparaging Twitter DMs that I won’t share.)

So, in the spirit of Co-op, we’re still going to post some of your actual suggestions. A fishnet mask is clever, but we do have standards here.

That said, we are not making any sort of medical claims about the effectiveness of these masks against COVID-19, or any other airborne infectious diseases for that matter. If you don’t want to risk it , know that some of these suggestions won’t be for you. Do your own research—the CDC is a good place to start—and go inward to figure out where you draw the line.

I find the most breathable mask that still provides good protection is an ASTM Level 3 procedure mask (which is not the same as a standard three- ply mask you see on Amazon) from a company such as Halyard or McKesson. They are far more comfortable to wear when doing something physical than any of the cloth masks I have. - kristinbytes

Getting the mask away from your face with some structure also gives you some room and makes it much easier to live with. That way fewer people remove their masks or wear them incorrectly. Personally I recommend the GVS SPR457 Elipse P100, its by far the most comfortable and you can easily retrofit the exhaust valve. - oilchangesarecheap

Original Buff. I’ve ridden probably 400 miles (of 600) in the last couple months at moderate to strenuous levels of exertion in some fairly warm weather and it’s been great. Is it hazmat certified? N o. Will it work better than not wearing a mask at all ? Y es.- focus3

You want a duckbill mask. M ost comfortable mask, compliant, and if you wear glasses helps them stop sliding. - myfirstburneraccount

Let’s be clear: These aren’t N95 masks, these are KN95 masks, which aren’t NIOSH certified. You want an N95 mask at the bare minimum for protection, according to the CDC. But if this is all you can find in the face of extreme shortages and price gouging, then it’s better than nothing. - Quentyn Kennemer