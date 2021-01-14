The Best Computer Speakers, According To Our Readers

Photo : Niclas Illg (Unsplash)

Ask and you shall receive. I recently posed a question to our readers: What are the best computer speakers out there? We usually get tons of thoughtful replies when we ask questions like this, but I was a little taken aback by how strongly people felt about this particular topic. It’s clear our readers have given a lot of thought to what audio solutions are the best fit for their computer and that left us with dozens and dozens of products to comb through. So the good news here is that there are plenty of different options when it comes to computer speakers.



The responses included a range of speakers when it came to both price and type. Some posted great budget speakers that didn’t take up too much space on a desk. Others went the next step up with a fuller package that includes a subwoofer. Others swore by headphones over speakers, which is certainly fair for those who don’t mind wearing cans all day. In my own case, I’m a little headphoned out as I’ve been wearing them non-stop during my pivot to home office life, so speakers seem like the more appealing solution right now as I build out my space.

We’ve collected some of the top responses below, covering a range of brands and styles. And to the reader who asked if I was dead serious when saying that Imagine Dragons’ Thunder was everybody’s favorite song: thunder, feel the thunder.

The best computer speakers are a pair of reasonable bookshelf speakers with a mini-amp. The Micca MB42x tied to the little Lepai amp will blow 99% of dedicated computer setups out of the water. Depending on your setup, a cheap USB DAC is nice, too, but a Y cable into the headphone jack works just fine. I used this setup for years before upgrading and it’s great. - achosid

Mackie Studio Monitor CR3 speakers, which had been on my desktop almost 2 years now. I’m not an audiophile so can’t really get technical here, but the speakers sound great with any music genre while the bass is good enough for games and movies. Build quality is excellent and it has features such as volume knob/power switch, headphone jack, an AUX input which I connected Chromecast Audio for use with my phone and iPad. - JoshTheBat

If you’re going the standard consumer “computer speaker” route, then the Klipsch Promedia 2.1 are some of the best speakers I’ve ever heard. Good, efficient speakers, very dynamic, and the included subwoofer is probably more than you’ll need. Really nice at high volume, but you’ll never need to max them out. - myothercarisLego

I nominate the Edifier R1280DB. Just got this baby after I realized how annoying it can be to always have to put on my XM4s. Very bassy and has BT. Watched an episode of the crown via my iPad Pro and was an awesome experience. I’ve listened to E*MO*TION by CRJ, Ocean Avenue by Yellow Card, Translation by BEP and some 90s RB tracks. All sound incredible. Also has an optical out (cable included!) which I prefer. - KingK90

The Audioengine A2+ are the best speakers under $300. They provide great sound for gaming, music, and podcasts. Plus, these now have built-in Bluetooth, so you can wirelessly stream music from your phone. - SteamedHams