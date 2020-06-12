The Five Best Cordless Vacuums, According to Our Readers

Photo : cottonbro ( Pexels

Top Product: Dyson V11 | $640 | Amazon

Rid yourself of limitations and upgrade to the best cordless vacuum. As more and more people start working from home, earlier in the week I asked for your advice on which cordless stick vac to buy, and now before I present you with the answers, I must confess, I already bought one. You may have seen my deal on a Dyson V7 Motorhead at Newegg (which is still active, by the way); well, I was so tempted by the $199 price tag—not to mention the fact my cat keeps launching out of his spaceship-esque litter box, splashing granular solidified dust babies all over the floor—that I simply HAD to snap it up.

Advertisement

For anyone else in search of a new cordless vac as suggested by people who already own one, you’re in luck. We’ve got plenty of recs from our readers, the most popular of which may surprise you. With six stars in total, my mom is the real winner here (thanks redrobot5!). Another friend of the show in our comments tried to argue this was a Dyson advertorial despite no mention of Dyson in the original post. Of course, there is one now but only because I sincerely bought one of my own volition. The runner-up (to my mom) is also Dyson, but unless spacestationspaz and the four people who liked their comment were in cahoots, I can’t say they were paid off either.

Advertisement

Maybe Dyson vacuums are just good, actually. 🤔

Image : Dyson

Dyson. No contest. Had a V6 that I loved so I upgraded to a V11 (used). Price can be a huge barrier to entry because they are super expensive but worth every penny. If you can’t afford a new one it’s still worth it to buy used. - spacestationspaz

Graphic : Gabe Carey

I was coming here to recommend a Dyson V6 or V7, which often go on sale for $200-$250 from Dyson directly. But you need to be patient. Moreover, a cordless stick vac is a supplement to a real vac, not a replacement. As much as I wished we could put the corded vac away forever, it still comes out every couple weeks. The stick vac is more for daily cleanup or spot cleanups (specific spills). They both have their place, but if you rely 100% on a stick vac, your place is going to be dirty. - sh78, full of malaisy ennui

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Has a powered soft roller brush for bare floors and a lighted rug/carpet nozzle. There’s also a powered pet tool and other attachments like an angled tool, dusting brush/crevice tool, and upholstery tool. You get 25 minutes runtime on low speed. Low is about all you need for cleaning floors. You can remove the wand and use as a hand vacuum—lots of ways to configure it. You don’t have to hold the trigger like D11, and it comes with a floor storage/charging stand that keeps everything in the same place. Great for house and car. - LaffyTaffy

Advertisement

Image : Eufy

Eufy HomeVac. I have an older model, and while I don’t recall how long it’s supposed to last, I can clean my entire home (about 1,400 sq. ft) on a single charge. Bag free, and easy to dump out the accumulated debris. I periodically rinse the filter in the sink and it seems to work as well as new (for over three years now). Nimble enough to work under tables and use on stairs, and the guts of it pop out to use as a hand vac (like the old dustbuster that I remember my parents having when I grew up). - John Q. Public

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’ve had it for a bit over a year, and it’s the best cordless vac I’ve owned. Great suction, and the battery lasts forever. The only drawback is that the dust bin is a little small, but it’s so easy to remove and empty that I just do it after each vacuum. - brnpttmn