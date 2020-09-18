The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers

Top Product: Logitech MX Master | $60 | Amazon

Just as I suspected, asking people to share opinions on the most comfortable mouse is akin to a reporter asking an athlete if they think they’re the best to ever lace ‘em up. A good form-fitting mouse is to desk dwellers as a baby’s bedtime blankey, sitting there ready to comfort you in all the ways you expect, and even some you don’t. Humans are as sands of the sea, meaning we’re vast, numerous, and unique in so many different ways. That’s true for our hands, so there’s never going to be one mouse to rule them all.

The wide consensus is that no one beats Logitech in ergonomics right now, at least as far as mainstream options go. Their mice consistently deliver the utmost form and function, refined by years of experience. Personally speaking, no mouse has been more comfortable than the Logitech G502, and I knew I’d have a few of the Co-opulace in agreement.

But the Logitech MX Master took the crown by far among all our recommendations. Whether you’re going with the very first or the latest and greatest, Logitech seems to strike the perfect form factor for most people, which thousands of reviews at Amazon will back up. Beyond the hand shape, the MX Master is lauded for its indiscriminate surface tracking and a one-button solution to switch between up to three devices at once.

Before we get into the picks, I have to forewarn that we included a trackball. It’s not the traditional mouse I had in mind when soliciting your picks, but there were so many nods for the Logitech MX Ergo that I had no choice. And, really, does it matter? It serves the same function, and potentially at elite levels if you can acclimate your hands. It’s also one of the only mice out there with an adjustable height, so if all else fails, the MX Ergo might be the one to try.

Also, as a lefty myself, I was empathetic to those hoping to see suggestions for us “weird” (read: f’n awesome) ones. There’s not much for us out there, and in my experience, ambidextrous options usually don’t provide the best ergonomic comfort. Truth be told, I’ve somehow flipped my dexterity specifically while using mice, and I’ve gotten so accustomed that it now feels foreign to use one left-handed. It’s one of two things I’ve been able to train my right hand for. I’d reveal the other, but ... TMI.

ANYWAY, should I create a master class? Let me know in the comments, but not before checking out the winners!



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech MX Master. This is what I really love. I can switch between multiple devices with this one by pressing a button on the back of the mouse. A side scroll button to scroll LtoR. Logitech’s scroll button has two modes: click scroll and free scroll. Two buttons that can be programmed for different actions based on the application. Excel, word, browsers, notepad (copy/paste/ forward/back). Love this one a lot. My daily use mouse. - sam2017

Big fan of the original Logitech MX Master. Fits my hand well and has all the right buttons in all the right places. Have one at the office and one at home. (Though I should probably upgrade to a Master 3 for USB-C.) - amarohl

Image : Logitech

Logitech MX Vertical. Seriously—try this exercise: Put your hand flat on the table in front of you and curved like you have a traditional mouse in it. Now move your hand in a sweeping circle. As you make this motion, transition your hand from palm flat (parallel to the table surface) to palm surface “vertical” or perpendicular to the surface. You should feel considerable tension relief when your palm surface is perpendicular to the table surface, even if you don’t have carpal tunnel or wrist problems like me. There are other vertical mice, but the Logi MX feels sturdy. I know some may come here to say “trackballs,” but either they aren’t precise enough to me OR I just dont have the dexterity to work with them! GO VERTICAL! It has literally changed my life. - Reanimationed

Logitech MX Vertical. Hands down ... well, maybe more hands sideways. Anyway, Logitech MX Vertical ... - InWayOverMyHead

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech MX Ergo Trackball. Trackballs FTW! And it rotates up. - j3ll1s

I have both of those plus a MX Ergo on my desk. The G502 is for gaming and the MX and Master are for switching between to keep my hands from cramping up.- Nauip

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I love my Corsair Nightsword RGB. It’s a little on the larger side which is great for my big hands. It allows you to customize weight using solid and cutout weights. It has the buttons I want and of course RGB that can be turned off if you don’t want it. - Maverick128

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve owned three variations of the Logitech G502, and now I’m rocking the Lightspeed Wireless version. It’s the only mouse I’ve used that doesn’t give me early-onset arthritis. At the same time, it’s incredibly reliable and sturdy, has great customization options with 11 programmable buttons, and the 16K Hero sensor keeps your cursor movements precise. It’s on the bigger side for mice, but the two steak patties erecting from my wrists need it. - Quentyn Kennemer

I will second the G502, had it for 4 years and still works like a charm. Thing is it does has cable twisting problems, and it got bad enough that the external anti-tangle cloth got shredded just a month ago. - ShockerOne