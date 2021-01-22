The Best House Slippers, According To Our Readers

Photo : Gabe Carey , Graphic : Gabe Carey

Like it or not, even with the vaccine finally being distributed across the country, the truth is there’s still no end in sight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Or at least the safety precautions we’ve taken for almost an entire year now. Since March 2020, I’ve spent my days frolicking around the house, my brain slowly deteriorating from the lack of social interaction combined with the adverse health effects of working from home, i.e., no commute to get my ass out the door every morning, i.e., no forced 30 minutes of walking to the subway station and back to and from work. BUT, that being said, there are some advantages of working from home. For instance, you can wear house slippers all the time if you want. Hell, you can put on a jacket and tie up top while sporting pajama pants down bottom and no one in your Zoom meetings has a clue.

So, almost 365 days into this thing, I’m finally starting to invest in myself. I mean, hell, I’ve saved over $1,500 avoiding the train all this time; the least I can do is treat myself to the best house slippers money can buy. Of course, like most of my purchases, my first go at it always stems from a joke. When my wife asked if I wanted her to pick up slippers as she bought some from herself on Amazon, I decided to shop around for a few minutes before stumbling across a stunning pair of Kirby kicks I obviously had to cop. I mean, as the five regulars on this website know by now, there are few things I love more than Kirby. I won’t get into that too much because I’ve already covered this obsession EXTENSIVELY in my roundup of the weirdest Kirby merch you’ll find on the internet (frankly, I should probably update it with the slippies I bought), as well as in this Banpresto box review and this Kirby art book I write about every time it goes on sale over on our Kinja Deals vertical.

But slippers ain’t all pink puffballs and rainbows. When you want to get down to business and are ready to pick up a serious set of slips, it’s always good to ask someone you trust for recommendations, hence my raising of the question earlier in the week, “What are the best house slippers?” Once again, I asked and you answered, with a volume of comments so prolific I needed an extra day to sort through them before reporting back. If you, like me, need a second pair of slippers for when your joke shoes inevitably fall apart, consider these options as suggested by our excitable community of readers. Because this topic garnered such an enthusiastic response, I’m hoping this serves as a handy guide to a feet-y subject to anyone trying to get comfy through the remaining duration of our curve-flattening protocols. After all, what’s the point of working from home if you’re still stuck in your old office-bound ways?

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins ( Men’s Women’s

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins, without a doubt. Warm, comfy, durable, several different styles and colors, and some are good for brief outdoor jaunts. Expensive, but in this case the quality is very well worth it. - Lightsider

I’m wearing a pair right now. Worth every penny. Great for indoors and quickly taking the dog outside. - Lane G

Came here to suggest these. Got them as a gift, so I can’t really say how much the price stings, but man are they nice. - cyberpizza

I had my share of fast-fashion slippers given to me by my family, resulting in broken, smelly foam and fake fuzzy interiors. Friend of mine turned me on to Glerups—felted wool and rubber or calfskin soles, and I am a convert. My current pair is going on 3 years of use with minimal wear and stink, especially compared to the others. Come in assorted shapes, but I like the slip-on mule the best. Paired with wool socks, they are super comfy and warm, and durable enough (with the rubber soles) for a quick trip out to the mailbox. - Ted

Wholeheartedly second this! I’ve had mine for 3+ years and they show no signs of breaking down. I look forward to getting home so I can slip them on. Maybe a little pricey but worth every penny. - dBay

Just picked up a pair of Greys outdoor slippers from Huckberry a few weeks ago. They have quickly become my new favorite WFH companion (and quick errand running companion too). They make a boot version and a slip version as well. - ItsDeke

I have worked from home for many years even before the pandemic (10+) so PJs and slippers have been my de facto uniform for a while—I honestly wear slippers more than I wear shoes/sneakers and I have more PJ bottoms than I do jeans. I’ve gone through countless pairs of slippers over the years, but the pair I have now are arguably the best I’ve ever owned. Things I really like about them are: The insole is some sort of memory foam type material, which is very comfortable

The outer sole is intended for indoor and outdoor [use] so they have a little bit of grip and feel a bit more sturdy than a “normal” pair of slippers—I wouldn’t go for a long walk through the woods with these but they are definitely more than just indoor-only

The lining is just plain flannel—this doesn’t seem like a selling point but my feet tend to overheat and the flannel (as opposed to something like fur) provides some warmth while allowing the slipper to breathe a bit - Jared Greenwald

I’m going to say Crocs for a couple reasons. 1. You dont have to get the common Crocs, there are different styles and some are more comfortable. But for me, house slippers are only meant to just walk around the house, as I sit on the couch barefoot. 2. I like to think of Crocs as having the ‘bonus’ of being more like ‘shields.’ I don’t know how many times that I’ve hit the side of a cabinet, or stepped on some hard like a lego, or even a liquid spill (or dog pee). Worth every penny for me for those examples. When you breathe that sigh of relief [because] you had Crocs on and hit that side of a door and it just simply reflects off, you’ll understand. Anything softer ... nope.