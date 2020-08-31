The Best Mattresses, According to Our Readers

Photo : Unsplash

Everyone knows you don’t skimp on a mattress. Speaking from experience (I used to sleep exclusively on cheap futons), owning the best mattress for your sleep style can be the difference between fatigue and productivity, especially in the workplace or in school. Now that many of us are returning to school or work in some capacity, shelling out for the best mattress is perhaps an integral component in improving your snooze quality. Doing so can prevent joint pain and ensure optimal REM cycles throughout the night.



That’s not to say finding the right mattress is the ONLY factor in guaranteeing a refreshed morning wake, but most doctors will recommend swapping out that big squishy bed cushion before prescribing sleep pills or medicinal cannabis. As I stated in my Co-op question around this time last week, the problem I’m facing at the moment is a difference in opinion when it comes to mattress firmness. While my partner prefers to sleep on a hard surface, I’m partial to a softer, cloudlike experience. In that case, the best mattress for us, as we’ll list here in a second, may differ from your own personal favorite.

However, the comments I read on my earlier post suggest we’re not alone in our pursuit of a compromise solution. Pinpointing the ideal mattress for our needs has proven difficult on our own, but with your help, we’ve narrowed it down to three comfy options, according to armchair experts.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

We’re about a month in with our new Purple Hybrid 3 mattress and we love it. Laying down on the Hyper-Elastic Polymer (TM) definitely is a weird feeling at first but you get used to it quickly. My girlfriend sleeps hot so we wanted something that wasn’t just a solid chunk of foam and wouldn’t make my bank account ache. The Hybrid lineup has individually-wrapped coils, a layer of foam and then the elastic material on top (Purple’s “special sauce”). Purple mattresses aren’t cheap but they are more affordable than some of the other brands out there. We snagged King with a great 4-year financing deal via Mattress Firm that helped keep payments in a range where we wanted them. - Sean

Graphic : Gabe Carey

I work in the mattress industry, and most people still seem to think Tempur-Pedic are best. Personally, I sleep on a Tempur LUXEbreeze Firm and it is excellent, vastly better than the bed in a box products I’ve tried, and even noticeably more firm and supportive than other firm memory foam mattresses I’ve slept on from other traditional brands. Extremely comfortable. The cooling gel can be a bit much if the room is cold, but is fine when things are warm. It’s also very expensive, though amortized across every night for a decade or so, that appears more reasonable. - facw

Image : Eight Sleep

I still really love my Sleep Pod (by EightSleep). I wouldn’t say it’s the most comfortable mattress but I’ll forgo some of that comfort for the ability to cool/heat the bed throughout the night. During the heatwave here in California (Los Angeles to be more precise), we didn’t need to run our HVAC overnight as the bed was cool and comfortable throughout the evening. - manueld