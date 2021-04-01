The Best Special Edition Gaming Consoles, According To Our Readers

Photo : Nintendo

There’s nothing like a special edition gaming console. Sure, everyone has a Nintendo Switch, but how many of us have an Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch? Who among us has a PlayStation 4 with a big Spider-Man logo on it? These bespoke systems are truly one of a kind. Actually, in some instances, they quite literally are one of a kind. Take the special edition Hitman PS4 for example, which is shaped like a briefcase.

Advertisement

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

My nomination is going to be the one-of-a-kind Hitman Briefcase PS4 console. Square Enix made exactly one of these and gave it away in a raffle through the Square Enix Members Program. The console obviously appears to be a briefcase at first glance but opens approximately a few inches to allow you to actually use it. Consoles with neat art are nice, but nothing beats a console disguised as something else. Fitting for its namesake. - GenMan

As you can see, our readers know what’s up. We asked you to tell us your favorite special edition consoles and your responses did not disappoint. We got some truly incredible responses that looked like shitposts, but weren’t (Okay, except the Steamed Hams SNES). It was both a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a completely wonderful reminder that video games are bizarre. We’ve highlighted a range of answers below and even tracked down some eBay listings for them in case you’re feeling inspired. Unfortunately, you will never get to own the Hitman PS4. RIP.

Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP NES Edition

Image : GameStop

I’ll start with the best Game Boy ever, thanks. - Burgi

Star Wars Xbox 360 Slim

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The special edition Star Wars Xbox 360 Slim was and is a thing of beauty! It came with a matching white Kinect and that hilariously terrible Kinect Star Wars game, but it has some great touches on it. The blue light ring, the way they replaced the standard Xbox powerup chime with R2's cheerful beeps, and that they even hid an “Industrial Automaton” logo on it (which is the in-universe manufacturer of R-series astromech droids). Even though I’m unlikely to ever use it again, it continues to live in a place of prominence in my home and will for a long time. - ILikeTheShiny

Advertisement

Halo Special Edition Xbox

Image : Ebay

My nomination is the original Xbox’s Halo edition, which came bundled with the first Halo as well as the smaller Xbox controller S. The transparent green hardware on the controller and console is a great color that fits Xbox’s branding, and really harkens back to the days of Atomic Purple nintendo hardware. Even if you didnt like Halo this was so much nicer to look at than the regular stock black Xbox. - Vw7869

Advertisement

Hello Kitty Dreamcast

Image : Ebay

Hello Kitty dreamcast, translucent blue or pink. Prove me wrong. END OF LINE - jErrt

Advertisement

Pikachu Edition Nintendo 64

Image : Amazon

I mean it’s ugly and makes the N64 look even more toy-like but I love it.- toxapecs

Pikachu edition N64 is fantastic especially since ‘chu’s cheeks glow! - AlienProbe



Just look at that wide boi - Lord Bobbymort