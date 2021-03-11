The Best Toilet Brands, According to Our Readers

Photo : Amazon

I won’t lie: When I asked our readers what the best toilet brands were, I was worried. Whenever we pose a question to our readers, we’re always sure to get some jokesters in the comments. That fills me with life, but I dreaded sifting through 100 joke comments to find something genuinely useful. Fortunately, I had nothing to fear. Our readers came through with full sincerity to recommend some top-tier brands. While apartment dwellers may not see what the big fuss is about, these responses are sure to be helpful for homeowners building out a bathroom.

I’m especially glad to see so many thoughtful responses, because toilets are no joke. You use the thing every single day, so you need to make sure you’re using the right decision. You could always pick a random one out of a lineup, but these responses make it clear that you’ll want to do your research. This comment from AdeleT succinctly highlights that sentiment:

I’m surprised by how much one toilet can differ from another. I moved into a new house a couple of years ago. Mostly the toilets are fine. But the one in the master bath is ... problematic ... in that the interior curve of the toilet ... catches a lot. It’s always filthy and gross and makes me feel like I’m an animal. I hate that toilet.

So without further ado, here are the toilets our readers swear by.

I bought an American Standard Colony toilet last year when we were remodeling our master bath. I’ve been pretty happy with it. This probably sounds weird/gross, but there’s noticeably less “splash” with it when a standing-peeing person is using it. Also, I found that toilets don’t usually come with a seat, so I splurged a bit on the seat and got one of the more expensive ones that had damped hinges for soft slow closing. That feature is great, and it’s not like it was that expensive, maybe 1/3 more than non-damped ones. - CSX321

I have three American Standard Cadet 3 FloWise 2 Piece elongated toliets. They are super easy to keep clean and are extremely efficient with water use. I will note I have removed the seats from them and currently using Toto C200 bidets, so I can’t really speak for the seats of these devices since I am not using them. - amcfarla

I’ve done a lot of research on this. Seriously. First thing that everyone should probably understand is MaP. That’s a score that shows the number of grams of waste a toilet can flush. Many builder-grade toilets will be in the 300-gram range. This is where the four-flushing part of Clark’s rant comes from in Christmas Vacation. His poor boss probably never used a good toilet. There’s a toilet that many people like: American Standard Champion. Who wouldn’t want a toilet called the Champion? It also happens to be a 1,000+ MaP toilet with videos online about flushing 27 golf balls. It also tends to be expensive, and not really a looker. At least as far as Toilets go. When it came time to throw the four 300 MaP crappers out of the house, I bought 4 Kohler’s. They come in MANY varieties—I picked up the Kohler Wellworth with elongated bowl. It’s a 1,000+ MaP toilet that’s been independently tested to be quite good. Since I’ve now purchased four of them, I can confirm. There are no floaters in our house. It’s also pretty nice for a toilet. - dolsh

My parents came to visit me in Japan when I lived there 15 years ago. One night my mom disappeared to the restaurant bathroom during dinner. She hadn’t come back 20 minutes later, so I went to make sure she wasn’t staring at a contraption in embarrassed confusion. She wasn’t: she was playing with the buttons. A few months later, my parents were updating their bathroom and decided to see if the contractor could get them a Toto. He could, and now I think they have a Washlet. One of the ones with a heated seat and a moving bidet with water temperature adjustment, anyway. Since then, at least two other people who have been over to their houses and used the toilet have installed their own Totos. - Well-Steered

Toto. Primarily because the Toto Washlet is still the best bidet seat in the world and they fit their toilets perfectly. We’ve had one Washlet for almost 15 years and it still works exactly as it did when we installed it. I’d rather buy American butt we lag behind the Japanese in defecation automation. - JimC

I just got some pretty basic Delta toilets, and they are dramatically better than the fancy Italian ones the previous owner had put in. - pabloiv

