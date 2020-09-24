Top Pick: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 | $200 | Amazon

My first Bluetooth speaker was the Jabra Solemate, and to this day, it remains my favorite. It had neither the best sound nor battery life available, but it was loud enough with decent audio quality, fairly priced, didn’t flinch at the sight of water, and my favorite part? It actually kinda looks like a shoe, thus Solemate. GENIUS! Anyway, I say that to say I like funky looking speakers, and you all definitely satiated me with your picks in this week’s Co-op. We asked for the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers money can buy. Ultimate Ears unsurprisingly took the crown with the most votes for its Megaboom 3, a cylindrical acoustic beast that delivers powerful 360-degree sound, 20-hour battery life, and a floatable design.

The Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers, According to Our Readers

That one is $200, so if your wallet is crying at the mere sight of it, try the Anker Soundcore 2 instead. It sits on the other extreme of the price scale at just $40, and while not nearly as big, it still blares solid tunes.

Read on for the rest of your picks!

Image : Ultimate Ears

The Boom 3 would be my call. Good battery life, ridiculous number of color options, them them for stereo ... I’ve been a fan since the original Boom which still holds its charge after 5 years!- RunsNakedWithScissors Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3—I have seen one of these stay afloat all night in a hot tub and work the next day. The sound is great, and its easy to use. - pwi4au

Image : Anker

We now have three of these. The first was an original model. Still had waterproofing and a 24-hour battery life but did not have the tech for the wireless stereo pairing. So we bought two more of the newer versions and now we can have stereo sound out on the deck. The small size puts out a great amount of sound and they are priced very reasonably for what you get. Bonus points for Anker’s customer service. They have been the best company to work through any issues you may have with. From cable replacements to tech questions, they are very very easy to work with. - rymas1

Image : Tribit

Tribit StormBox. 360-degree [sound] is nice—you can put it on a table and everybody gets even sound. Doesn’t look like a brick. Nice range. 20-hour battery. -fiji.siv

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

In my opinion the Altec Lansing Life Jacket 2 is one the best waterproof speakers you can buy. Not only is it completely waterproof, but it floats as well! It also has a texturized rubber outside that protects it from drops. I bought one to take out to the lake, and have since bought another to use in the kitchen. They can also be used as a backup battery for your phone if it’s running low. - Kromehound

Image : AOMAIS

I’ve had the previous generation for several years and [the Amoais Go is] still going strong. I’ve used it in the shower, pool, boat, salt water, and at the beach and haven’t had any issues with it to date. I hardly ever think about charging it and can go several weekends before needing to plug it in. It provides full sound with no distortion when cranked up and it does get loud; you can pay a lot more for a lot less.- Ryan M.