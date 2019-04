Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Our readers put their heads together and voted the Bontrager Quantum MIPS as their favorite helmet. For those who don’t know, MIPS technology allows the interior liner of the helmet to rotate independently of the outer shell, which reduces the risk of rotational stress injuries in the case of a crash. (Click here to learn more.) Plus, there’s always this commenter’s convincing anecdote, if you remain unconvinced: