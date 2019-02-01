Graphic: Shep McAllister

Emotions were as raw as our taste buds in this week’s Co-Op, but after over 3,000 votes were counted, Cholula reigns supreme as our readers’ favorite hot sauce.



Its not as hot as I would consider a “Hot Sauce” (its only 1,000 Scoville units) but it is a delicious addition to tacos and is my favorite quick way to improve otherwise bland food. It is loaded with flavor and has zero calories and only 110mg salt so is a very healthy option. - justAustin

You’ve got my vote. I can’t decide if I like the Chipotle flavor best, but only because I just tried the Chili Garlic for the first time... I can see myself keeping each on hand and using them for different dishes. - Quique Munners

That’s not to say it was a dominant win. Frank’s Red Hot and good ol’ Sriracha were only a few percentage points behind in second and third place.

A special mention is also warranted for El Yucateco, which had the most recommendations of any hot sauce in our nominating round, and finished fourth in the run-off voting.

No surprise to anyone that reads this site, but we’ll give our personal nod to Portland’s own Secret Aardvark, which finished in a strong fifth position despite its regional availability on store shelves.