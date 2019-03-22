Photo: Shep McAllister

Cornhole accomplished the equivalent of sinking all four bags in a round (which, not to brag, I have done) by sweeping this week’s lawn game Co-Op. Taking over 36% of the vote, it comfortably defeated another standby in Bocce, and the always-competitive Kubb.



Disagree? The comments are open.

Badminton got no respect this week. It’s like tennis, but you can whack the birdie as hard as you want, as long as you’re not under a tree, which makes it accessible to everyone. - Shep

I’ve been playing Kadima at the beach — not on lawns — for pretty much my whole life, but I imagine it works on grass as well as it does on sand. It’s easy for anyone to get the hang of, and there is truly no greater feeling than getting a good rally going. - Chelsea

Polish Horseshoes (not beersbee, you nerds) is king of the lawn. What’s better than throwing frisbees at empty beer bottles on stakes with another beer in your hand? Come on. - Zach

