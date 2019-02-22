Screenshot: Costco

It wasn’t quite a photo finish, but all six competitors took their shots in this week’s photo printing Co-Op, and Costco Photo won a victory for the scrapbook.

Readers praised the service’s in-store pickup option, its variety of options, and even its privacy policy:

Costco Photo: the website could use a touch of polish, but it works well, can pull from several online sources, and the prints are cheap and shipped quickly. They even have photo pickup at some warehouses. - Deezil

Also, Costco’s IP agreement specifically states that they reserve the right to copy your images solely for the purpose of printing them, for example copy the file to the printer. Most of the other mainstream services reserve the right to use it for their own purposes in perpetuity. In other words, they can use your photos in the future for advertising. - flabberboozled

I agree: Costco photo. Many choices as to size and finish (I prefer satin to gloss, with no border) and the app on their web site works well. Good prices, very reliable, good quality, and if you don’t want to pick it up they will ship inexpensively. I also trust them more than most big companies. - Still Cat from MA

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Costco photo printing is only available to Costco members. If you’re not in the Costco clan, mpix finished in a strong second place.

Editor’s Choice

For small prints, I really like Shutterfly, since 4x6 and 4x4 prints are free through the company’s mobile app, plus shipping. For larger things like canvas prints, I’ve had great experiences with Amazon.