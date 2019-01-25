Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This was a cold, hard competition, but a winner has finally emerged. Our readers chose Folgers as their favorite cold brew coffee. Makes sense — why buy two separate coffees for cold and hot brews if you don’t have to? Stone Street (my personal favorite—and not just because we share a name) was a close second; just 6 votes behind the big red tub, but really, all of our nominees are worth considering for your morning cup of joe.



Here’s what our readers had to say about why Folgers makes the best beans for their brew:

Folgers. Its good. Its cheap, and we’re talking about cold brew. You literally can’t mess it up.﻿ -Indiana Jones, PhD



Folgers dark roast, goes on sale all the time. My girlfriend and I make our own sweetener (sugar water + sometimes flavor) to mix in. Great for summer! -polobunny

Advertisement

Editor’s Choice

And if you’re looking for yet another cold brew coffee option, Senior Director of Commerce Shep McAllister is pouring out one last pick:

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’m far from a coffee expert, but I’ve found that Caribou Coffee (both the medium Caribou blend and the Mahogany Dark) comes out really smoothly when I make cold brew. Plus, compared to most other pre-ground coffees, it’s pretty coarse, which is ideal for cold brewing. I suppose I could buy a grinder and grind my own coarse ground beans, but until then, this is good. -Shep McAllister