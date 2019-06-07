Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

All of our Co-op finalists are good, but one hair tie came and conquered the others. Goody Ouchless Women’s Braided Elastics are our readers’ favorite.

Reader’s Choice

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

As a person with very long very fine hair I can confidently say that there aren’t any great hair ties out there. The coiled like a phone cord ones always manage to get tangled in my hair resulting in lost hairs, pain, and much cursing. Cloth ones don’t hold my hair in place. If I had to vote, I guess it would have to be for the good old Goodie hair bands, which have been improved to NOT have that awful gold piece on them and instead to be one solid piece of elastic. I buy the ones that match my hair color (kind of...), and they hold my pony tail, or doe-di-doe as my 2 year old daughter calls them, in place anywhere on my head I choose to place said pony tail, even in the single one sided pony tail a la 1982. Goodie holds my long hair in place even through arduous hours of Cross Fit. Long Live GOODIE! - Anger? Or Rage?

Runner Up

Advertisement

Hairdresser here; the “invisible” type of hair tie that looks kind of like a coiled phone cord happen to work quite well with most hairstyles, though intensely curly or low-density fine hair may have troubles. - Skunch

Seconding, as I just discovered them recently, and they feel so much nicer in my hair! The ones I got seem to stretch out easily, but I can blast them with a hairdryer to shrink them back down apparently. - Ineverwritemyburnerdown

Advertisement

Editor’s Choice

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Listen: I know these are a pricey pick, but hear me out. I’d heard that silk hair ties are less damaging to hair, so I impulse bought this pack near the checkout at Sephora one time. They weren’t cheap (clearly), but they were worth it. Since using them, I’ve experienced markedly less breakage than usual, and removing them when it’s time to let my hair down is a tangle-free cinch. - Chelsea Stone, Senior Commerce Editor