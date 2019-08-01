We’re fresh off the nomination round, and now, we have three Co-Op finalists—all of which are in mint condition. Check them out below, then vote for the one that passes your breath test.
Altoids Curiously Strong Peppermint Mints
Classic Peppermint Altoids. Powerful flavor. Nice tin. -LoganTroxell
Peppermint Altoids is the correct and only answer. They are breath mints, not candy. They coat your mouth in a delightfully refreshing minty flavor that you can suck on for a while to dissolve or chew instantly to get a more intense flavor. They are straightforward, cheap, and have fantastic packaging. Who hasn’t stored a little bit of weed in an altoid tin? Gives your green a little hint of mint. Also, these things can be bought everywhere. -showjo
No need to go any further folks, this is the winner here.
Fact. -returnofthew00master
Listerine Cool Mint Pocketpaks
strips or the spray. use more if required -hefferjones
I really like these a but leave the lid open for more than 3.7 seconds in any climate with higher than 5% humidity and they gel into an unpleasant brick.... -tsuyoikuma
Breath Savers 3 Hour Mint
Breath Savers 3 Hour Mint. They’re spearmint, work as advertised, and can be found a most big-box stores. -Woshiernog
