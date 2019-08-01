Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re fresh off the nomination round, and now, we have three Co-Op finalists—all of which are in mint condition. Check them out below, then vote for the one that passes your breath test.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Classic Peppermint Altoids. Powerful flavor. Nice tin. -LoganTroxell

Peppermint Altoids is the correct and only answer. They are breath mints, not candy. They coat your mouth in a delightfully refreshing minty flavor that you can suck on for a while to dissolve or chew instantly to get a more intense flavor. They are straightforward, cheap, and have fantastic packaging. Who hasn’t stored a little bit of weed in an altoid tin? Gives your green a little hint of mint. Also, these things can be bought everywhere. -showjo

No need to go any further folks, this is the winner here. Fact. -returnofthew00master

Advertisement

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

strips or the spray. use more if required -hefferjones

I really like these a but leave the lid open for more than 3.7 seconds in any climate with higher than 5% humidity and they gel into an unpleasant brick.... -tsuyoikuma

Advertisement

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Breath Savers 3 Hour Mint. They’re spearmint, work as advertised, and can be found a most big-box stores. -Woshiernog

Advertisement