All our water bottle Co-op finalists are good, but one really blew the others out of the water. Hydro Flask emerged as the winner in our battle of the bottles.



I have mine for 2 years and counting. It’s insulated to keep the liquid cold without condensation, and leak-proof. It’s also very durable. I haven’t been very gentle with it, but it takes all the abuse without complaining. It already developed some dents and some scratches on the lid, but it hasn’t compromise the insulation. - JoshTheBat

Seconded. I have a 32 oz HF that I got for half off at an REI sale (because it was a discontinued color). Keeps ice in water for like two days if I forget to drink it (even in glaring hot sun) Never leaks. Hard to dent. Drinking mechanism flows well, but not so well that it will allow you to load yourself up too fast. Love it. - Cam

I’m loyal to the classic wide-mouth Nalgene with a guard. The 32oz size means that if I drink 2 of them a day, I’m set (since I also drink coffee + seltzer + etc). I don’t like drinking cold water (sensitive teeth) so the fact that it doesn’t insulate is a plus for me. I’ve tried the skinny neck Nalgenes, but something about them makes me feel like I’m choking on air, and it’s hard to fit big ice cubes in them.

They’re cheap, virtually indestructible, easy to clean, BPA-free, dishwasher safe. Replacement parts are not only easy to find, they’re *also* cheap. They also hold a full bottle of wine, for when you’re having sneaky picnics.

A mouth guard is a pretty vital accessory - it makes a hell of a difference when you’re trying to drink out of the wide neck, and it costs like $3. Plenty of fancier water bottles cost $30 plus, whereas the Nalgene + mouth guard is $15 max (okay, $25, if you buy a branded one from your college or something.)

No, they may not be the prettiest or the trendiest, but you can pry my Nalgene out of my cold, dead hands. - queerveggie