L.L. Bean narrowly edged past AmazonBasics to ascend the porcelain throne as our readers’ favorite toiletry bag, but we’re curious: what would you change about it? What features would you like to see in a toiletry bag that you haven’t been able to find? Drop your suggestions in the comments below.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
L.L. Bean Makes Our Readers' Favorite Toiletry Bag. What Would You Change About It?
L.L. Bean narrowly edged past AmazonBasics to ascend the porcelain throne as our readers’ favorite toiletry bag, but we’re curious: what would you change about it? What features would you like to see in a toiletry bag that you haven’t been able to find? Drop your suggestions in the comments below.