Update: See the winners here!

our reader's favorite chip clips are things that most people just have lying around: binder clips and clothespins, though we have a pick of our own if you prefer a more "elevated" chip clipping experience.



What's the Best Chip Clip? Everyone likes to make jokes about socks disappearing in the wash, but I posit that chip clips are… Read more Read

Readers’ Pick

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Totally agree. To get a better seal I fold the corners of the bag toward the center and the open end over twice before clipping. This also allows me to use a medium-sized binder clip. Works well with frozen veggies. - fawgcutter

The one possible objection is that they are skinnier than standard bag clips. The key to using them (IMO this applies also to regular bag clips) is how the bag is folded. Unlike the image above, it’s best to do two 45 degree folds at the top of the bag (like the nose of a paper airplane) before folding across/down several times. This limits if not eliminates the air gaps that might otherwise exist at the bag ends outside of the range of the clip. - CrazyIvanVeen

Binder clips, After breaking more than a few plastic “chip clips” I just go with the tried and true DIY staple. I find if you roll the top enough before clipping, there’s not much air transfer going on. So worries of the binder clip being too narrow doesn’t bother me - N7Carrington

Runner-Up

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original...a simple wooden-spring clothes-pin. They are cheap, have fairly powerful spring/hold (the wider the clip, the less actual clamping force it has...and if you fold/roll the bag correctly, you get a better seal with a smaller point), take up very little space when not in use, you get a ton in a pack (so it doesn’t annoy you much to loose a few), and they (hopefully) bring back happy memories every time you use them. - Osmodious

they are by far the most affordable and you don’t get annoyed if they don’t meet expectations (they will), they’re available everywhere, losing one is no big deal (there’s 99 more just like it in the pack waiting for their chance at service), they’re not made of petroleum, they’re nearly infinitely versatile, they take up very little space in the junk drawer. - Harmon20

Editor’s Choice

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Obviously, anything that clamps like a binder clip or clothespin can do the job, and do it cheaply, but even the nicest chip clips are very affordable, and I think it’s worth “splurging” on these clips from OXO. They have a very strong clamping mechanism with rubber strips on the inside for a better grip, they’re colorful and thus easier to spot in a drawer, and they have a strong magnet on the back to stick them to your fridge.

