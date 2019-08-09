Illustration for article titled Our Readers&#39; and Editors&#39; Favorite Pillows
Photo: Casper

All four finalists were popular and well reviewed, but in this week’s Co-Op, Casper stayed as cool as the other side of the pillow, and smothered the competition.

The Casper Pillow

The Casper Pillow features an innovative pillow-inside-a-pillow design that provides plenty of support, and stays cool all night.
Photo: Amazon

The Casper Pillow has actually been my pillow of choice for years now. It stays cool, doesn’t get flat like a down pillow, and is comfortable whether I’m sleeping on my stomach, side, or back.

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

Chamberloft Pillow, by Standard Textile Home

The Chamberloft Pillow, featured in hotels around the world, is divided into three internal chambers, each with their own blend of fill.
Photo: Amazon

The Chamberloft Pillow, by Standard Textile Home, is by far the best pillow you can buy. I first noticed it in a high-end hotel and had the best night’s sleep of my life. The perfect combo of support and softness due to the chamber system. I did some research and found it online. They are carried in many 5-star hotels but can be also ordered [here] - Niner32

The Big One - Gel Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow

The Big One is extremely supportive for your neck, and is an ideal choice for side sleepers.
Photo: Amazon

I was on the market for a memory foam pillow that didn’t cost much money. I sleep on my right start at the beginning of the night, but flip to my left when my dog wants to be my little spoon. I had never tried a pillow meant for side sleepers before, but I was pleasantly surprised that The Big One actually supported my neck while I was sleeping. It stays firm while I flip over at night, but doesn’t feel like sleeping on a rock. - Ana Suarez, Editor, The Inventory

