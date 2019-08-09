All four finalists were popular and well reviewed, but in this week’s Co-Op, Casper stayed as cool as the other side of the pillow, and smothered the competition.
The Casper Pillow
The Casper Pillow has actually been my pillow of choice for years now. It stays cool, doesn’t get flat like a down pillow, and is comfortable whether I’m sleeping on my stomach, side, or back.
Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia
Chamberloft Pillow, by Standard Textile Home
The Chamberloft Pillow, by Standard Textile Home, is by far the best pillow you can buy. I first noticed it in a high-end hotel and had the best night’s sleep of my life. The perfect combo of support and softness due to the chamber system. I did some research and found it online. They are carried in many 5-star hotels but can be also ordered [here] - Niner32
The Big One - Gel Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow
I was on the market for a memory foam pillow that didn’t cost much money. I sleep on my right start at the beginning of the night, but flip to my left when my dog wants to be my little spoon. I had never tried a pillow meant for side sleepers before, but I was pleasantly surprised that The Big One actually supported my neck while I was sleeping. It stays firm while I flip over at night, but doesn’t feel like sleeping on a rock. - Ana Suarez, Editor, The Inventory
