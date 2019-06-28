simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy 
simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy 
Graphic: Shep McAllister

simplehuman cleaned up in our shower caddy Co-Op, taking over half the reader vote. Check out what you had to say about the winner below, plus the runner-up pick, and an editor’s choice option.

simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy

Readers praised the Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy for its durability, adjustability, and the fact that it resists rust and corrosion, even after years of use.
Readers praised the Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy for its durability, adjustability, and the fact that it resists rust and corrosion, even after years of use.
Graphic: Shep McAllister

It has to be the simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy, the adjustable shelves really help and it has held up against rust like other cheaper ones. - Vash

You beat me to it. I have had this same shower caddy for 3 years, and t still looks brand new. I even moved apartments, so I had to uninstall and reinstall it. If I had to do it over again I would undoubtedly get this caddy. - Brennan

As the owner of both a heavily-used family home and also a vacation rental, yes to simplehuman anything because of the durability. Especially this particular one because of the adjustability and the fact that you can go buy it at most department stores. Don’t get tempted to get something other fixed unit in antique bronze or whatever to match your fixtures. Your Kirkland shampoo or whatever will be slightly too tall and you’ll be slightly annoyed when that was avoidable. Brushed aluminum doesn’t clash with anything enough to overshadow the adjustability and durability excellence, which will more than make up for any of your finishes OCD. - 46and2aheadofme

Advertisement

Advertisement

3M Command Shower

If your shower isn’t well suited to suction cups, 3M’s Command Shower basket uses adhesive command strips to stick to the wall, and can hold over six pounds of soaps and shampoo bottles.
If your shower isn’t well suited to suction cups, 3M’s Command Shower basket uses adhesive command strips to stick to the wall, and can hold over six pounds of soaps and shampoo bottles.
Photo: Amazon

Advertisement

Suction cups are evil.

There are two types of suction cups: Type A, which have already lost suction & dumped your shit in the floor; and Type B, which are waiting for a moment’s inattention, so they can lose suction & dump your shit in the floor.

For my money, it’s Command Hook or nothing - Reventlov

Advertisement

OXO Good Grips 3 Tier Shower Caddy

Similar in structure and features to the simplehuman, but usually available at a lower price, the OXO Good Grips 3 Tier Shower Caddy has a unique pinwheel of four suction cups, so even if one of them rests over a gap in your tiles, you should be able to get a solid grip with at least three of them.
Similar in structure and features to the simplehuman, but usually available at a lower price, the OXO Good Grips 3 Tier Shower Caddy has a unique pinwheel of four suction cups, so even if one of them rests over a gap in your tiles, you should be able to get a solid grip with at least three of them.
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Advertisement