Our Readers' and Editors' Favorite USB-C Chargers

It was a close race, and all five finalists in this week’s USB-C charger Co-Op are worthy of your favorite devices, but RAVPower’s diminutive 61W USB-C PD charger took the title of our readers’ favorite.



Readers’ Choice

RAVPower 61W Wall Charger

Though not much bigger than Anker’s 30W PowerPort Atom, RAVPower’s GaN charger puts out an astonishing 61W. That’s the same output as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, despite being only about half the size. Hell, it’s actually smaller than Apple’s 30W MacBook Air charger. I tested the RAVPower with my own 13" MacBook Pro, and charging speeds were indeed on par with the stock Apple charger. - The Inventory

I have the RavPower 61 w GaN charger.I love that’s it’s so small and usually around $35-$45. - ThisisGeorge

The compact Ravpower 61W GaN is absurdly good, and it goes in my bag with my laptop. - mpelti

Runner-Up

Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III Slim

Convenient behind a couch or bed, it’s great for carrying around in a bag. - Pleckthaniel Ugene Decksetter

This is the one. I have several others, and this is my go to for travel of any sort. It’s basically the best form factor with a plug that flips and less than half the volume of any of the others I own. - theredtape

Editor’s Choice

RAVPower 61W USB-C PD Dual Charger

RAVPower’s 61W dual charger is slightly larger than the 61W charger that won this week’s Co-Op, but with the added benefit of an extra USB port. If you’re only using the USB-C port, it’ll give you the same 61W as our readers’ pick. And if something’s plugged into the USB-A port, you’ll still get 45W out of the USB-C, which is still fast enough to charge most laptops. I think the added versatility is worth the extra size.