When Co-Op readers give you Lululemon, make a blog declaring them the winner of this race. The votes are in, and the brand’s T.H.E. Short With Nulux Liner won the gold medal when it comes to running shorts.

They certainly weren’t the least expensive of the nominees, but our readers’ are big fans of the many colors and patterns, and the handy zippered pocket. T.H.E. Shorts feature stretchy, sweat-wicking, breathable fabric to get you across that finish line in style.

You might need a second mortgage to buy a pair, but I really like Lululemon shorts. Both the Pace Breaker and the T.H.E. shorts fit pretty true to size, and can usually be found in some great colors and patterns. The zippered pocket is a good place to store a key or even your big-ass phone. - Run John Boy Run

Our resident running expert and director of performance marketing, Zach Custer, is not a fan of the aforementioned Lululemon shorts, however. Here’s why, and more about his pick for best running shorts, the Brooks Sherpa:

While there is no single, correct choice for best running shorts (very subjective and too many brands and styles with many of the good versions being quite similar), there is a wrong choice. And that’s the unnecessary franken-shorts our readers chose. But never mind that, the Brooks Sherpa 5" short is a great option. These are super comfortable and made of Brook’s trademarked Drilayer fabric so you won’t chafe against wet fabric. There are three pockets, two small, elastic side pouches and a zippered pocket in back. You can go light with just your keys, or manage a Gu, keys, and cash or a card without feeling weighed down for the long runs. And the 5" inseam means they offer no resistance, without being excessively short (but other inseams are available based on preference).

A comparable style for women: the Brooks Chaser Short.