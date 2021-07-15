It's all consuming.
Pre-Order This PowerA Zelda Controller as You Wait Patiently for the Breath of the Wild Sequel

Hey a new controller with Zelda on it is better then nothing to keep you while you wait.

Joe Tilleli
PowerA Zelda Blood Moon Controller | $55 | Amazon

Did the Breath of the Wild sequel footage at e3 leave you hyped? You and everyone else. If you want something new and Breath of the Wild themed, you don’t have to wait until 2022. PowerA has this Blood Moon Zelda controller now available for pre-order. These PowerA controllers are some of the best third party controllers available for the Switch and they come in an assortment of colors and patterns. The latest of which will hopefully keep your attention until we actually get the next Zelda game. The controller is $55 and releases August 15th, 2021.

