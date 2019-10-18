It's all consuming.
Reese's Cups Are Our Readers' Favorite Halloween Candy, Obviously

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Halloween
Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins 
Photo: Amazon

Barring some dramatic election interference, we all probably knew this was coming. I think I’m going to buy a bag or Reese’s Cups Pumpkins right now, and I can’t guarantee there will be any left for trick or treaters.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Chocolate + Peanut Butter = Best. - Alexander Jamison

Always and forever. The only candy that matters. - sybann 

Oh for heaven’s sake... everyone knows that Reese’s Cups are the best tasting thing ever in this history of food. Why are we even talking about this? - mwhite66

KitKat Bars

KitKat Dark Chocolate. If they had these when I was a kid, I would’ve kicked in the door of whatever house was handing them out. - JSWilson64_g

I love dark chocolate and consider white chocolate an abomination, I don’t even like milk chocolate... but somehow, White Chocolate Kit Kats are even better.

They used to have a variety pack with dark, milk, and white, and they also had mint chocolate kit kats, I liked those. - Architeuthis Ex Machïna

Twix Bars

Graphic: Shep McAllister
I’ll probably get dragged for this entire entry, but I do not like Reese’s peanut butter cups. I am weird about textures and the peanut butter in them (which is VERY different from the PB in Reese’s Pieces) is gross. During October, I always have bags of mini Twix in my fridge. I don’t eat them normally. I like to bite the caramel off, then eat the chocolate off the sides, and finish with the tasty shortbread cookie. Weird as hell, but the best way to eat them. - Ana Suarez

