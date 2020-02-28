Sweet Baby Ray's Is the Best Dipping Sauce, According to Our Readers

Although most of the options nominated weren’t dipping sauces at all (turns out, even true democracy is flawed), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce has been elected the best dipping sauce by our readers after two rounds of voting. Sweet Baby Ray’s took home 1,039 votes, almost half the total at 43%.



As many commenters pointed out in my second post, much of its success can be chalked up to the fact that its closest rivals aren’t considered dipping sauces by most human standards.

While hot sauces like Frank’s RedHot and Valentina Extra Hot are delicious, no one dips in hot sauce. And frankly, what the hell is Monical’s?

Maybe you could argue in favor of Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce as dippable, but does it really contend with the various mustards of the world, not to mention my fridge? Methinks not.

Regardless, you picked it, so here it is: Sweet Baby Ray’s Hickory & Brown Sugar BBQ sauce, allegedly the best sauce you can dip your nuggies in.

Readers’ Choice﻿

Runner-Up﻿

Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce Graphic : Gabe Carey

Third Place

Valentina Extra Hot Graphic : Gabe Carey