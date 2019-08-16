All four of our readers’ favorite credit cards reached a comfortable cruising altitude, but the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card soared ever so slightly above the competition to take the prize this week.

Readers’ Choice

Photo: The Points Guy

The basics:

$75 annual fee.

40,000 bonus miles and a $121 ($99 + taxes and fees) roundtrip companion fare after spending $2,000 in your first 90 days.

$99 roundtrip companion fare on your cardmember anniversary every year. Valid on all Alaska flights booked on alaskaair.com with no blackout dates.

Free checked bag for you and up to eight guests on Alaska Airlines flights.

Earn three miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, and one mile on all other purchases.

Runner-Up

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The basics:



$149 annual fee.

40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.

$75 annual travel credit on Southwest flights.

7,500 miles on your cardmember anniversary every year.

Four A1-15 upgraded boardings per cardmember year (subject to availability)

20% cash back on in-flight purchases.

Editor’s Choice

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The basics:



$195 annual fee

5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in your first three months.

$100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase within your first 3 months.

First checked bag free.

Main Cabin Group 1 boarding.

Receive a round-trip main cabin companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card.

Disagree? Let us know your pick in the comments!



G/O Media Commerce has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. Gizmodo Media Group and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.