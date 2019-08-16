All four of our readers’ favorite credit cards reached a comfortable cruising altitude, but the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card soared ever so slightly above the competition to take the prize this week.
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card
Advertisement
The basics:
- $75 annual fee.
- 40,000 bonus miles and a $121 ($99 + taxes and fees) roundtrip companion fare after spending $2,000 in your first 90 days.
- $99 roundtrip companion fare on your cardmember anniversary every year. Valid on all Alaska flights booked on alaskaair.com with no blackout dates.
- Free checked bag for you and up to eight guests on Alaska Airlines flights.
- Earn three miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, and one mile on all other purchases.
Advertisement
Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
Advertisement
The basics:
- $149 annual fee.
- 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.
- $75 annual travel credit on Southwest flights.
- 7,500 miles on your cardmember anniversary every year.
- Four A1-15 upgraded boardings per cardmember year (subject to availability)
- 20% cash back on in-flight purchases.
Advertisement
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card From American Express
Advertisement
The basics:
- $195 annual fee
- 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in your first three months.
- $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase within your first 3 months.
- First checked bag free.
- Main Cabin Group 1 boarding.
- Receive a round-trip main cabin companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card.
- Disagree? Let us know your pick in the comments!
G/O Media Commerce has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. Gizmodo Media Group and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.
Advertisement