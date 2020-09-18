It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechComputers & Accessories

The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Ergonomics
ErgonomicsMiceGaming MiceDesktop MiceMouseGaming Mouse
7
Save
Illustration for article titled The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers
Photo: Patrick Daxenblchler (Adobe Stock)

Just as I suspected, asking people to share opinions on the most comfortable mouse is akin to a reporter asking an athlete if they think they’re the best to ever lace ‘em up. A good form-fitting mouse is to desk dwellers as a baby’s bedtime blankey, sitting there ready to comfort you in all the ways you expect, and even some you don’t. Humans are as sands of the sea, meaning we’re vast, numerous, and unique in so many different ways. That’s true for our hands, so there’s never going to be one mouse to rule them all.

Advertisement

The wide consensus is that no one beats Logitech in ergonomics right now, at least as far as mainstream options go. Their mice consistently deliver the utmost form and function, refined by years of experience. Personally speaking, no mouse has been more comfortable than the Logitech G502, and I knew I’d have a few of the Co-opulace in agreement.

Advertisement

But the Logitech MX Master took the crown by far among all our recommendations. Whether you’re going with the very first or the latest and greatest, Logitech seems to strike the perfect form factor for most people, which thousands of reviews at Amazon will back up. Beyond the hand shape, the MX Master is lauded for its indiscriminate surface tracking and a one-button solution to switch between up to three devices at once.

G/O Media may get a commission
Naturalized Raquel Slingback Sandal
Naturalized Raquel Slingback Sandal

Before we get into the picks, I have to forewarn that we included a trackball. It’s not the traditional mouse I had in mind when soliciting your picks, but there were so many nods for the Logitech MX Ergo that I had no choice. And, really, does it matter? It serves the same function, and potentially at elite levels if you can acclimate your hands. It’s also one of the only mice out there with an adjustable height, so if all else fails, the MX Ergo might be the one to try.

Advertisement

Also, as a lefty myself, I was empathetic to those hoping to see suggestions for us “weird” (read: f’n awesome) ones. There’s not much for us out there, and in my experience, ambidextrous options usually don’t provide the best ergonomic comfort. Truth be told, I’ve somehow flipped my dexterity specifically while using mice, and I’ve gotten so accustomed that it now feels foreign to use one left-handed. It’s one of two things I’ve been able to train my right hand for. I’d reveal the other, but ... TMI.

Advertisement

ANYWAY, should I create a master class? Let me know in the comments, but not before checking out the winners!

Logitech MX Master | $60 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech MX Master. This is what I really love. I can switch between multiple devices with this one by pressing a button on the back of the mouse. A side scroll button to scroll LtoR. Logitech’s scroll button has two modes: click scroll and free scroll. Two buttons that can be programmed for different actions based on the application. Excel, word, browsers, notepad (copy/paste/ forward/back). Love this one a lot. My daily use mouse. - sam2017

Big fan of the original Logitech MX Master. Fits my hand well and has all the right buttons in all the right places. Have one at the office and one at home. (Though I should probably upgrade to a Master 3 for USB-C.) - amarohl

Advertisement

Logitech MX Vertical | $90 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers
Image: Logitech

Logitech MX Vertical. Seriously—try this exercise: Put your hand flat on the table in front of you and curved like you have a traditional mouse in it. Now move your hand in a sweeping circle. As you make this motion, transition your hand from palm flat (parallel to the table surface) to palm surface “vertical” or perpendicular to the surface. You should feel considerable tension relief when your palm surface is perpendicular to the table surface, even if you don’t have carpal tunnel or wrist problems like me. There are other vertical mice, but the Logi MX feels sturdy. I know some may come here to say “track balls” but either they aren;t precise enough to me OR I just dont have the dexterity to work them, on or the other LOL! GO VERTICAL! It has literally changed my life. - Reanimationed

Logitech MX Vertical. Hands down... well, maybe more hands sideways. Anyway, Logitech MX Vertical ...- InWayOverMyHead

Advertisement

Logitech MX Ergo | $95 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech MX Ergo Trackball. trackballs ftw! and it rotates up- j3ll1s

I have both of those plus a MX Ergo on my desk. The G502 is for gaming and the MX and Master are for switching between to keep my hands from cramping up.-Nauip

Advertisement

Corsair Nightsword RGB | $80 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

I love my Corsair Nightsword RGB. It’s a little on the larger side which is great for my big hands. It allows you to customize weight using solid and cutout weights. It has the buttons I want and of course RGB that can be turned off if you don’t want it.- Maverick128

Advertisement

Logitech G502 Hero | $49 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Ergonomic Mice (and One Trackball), According to Our Readers
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve owned three variations of the Logitech G502, and now I’m rocking the Lightspeed Wireless version. It’s the only mouse I’ve used that doesn’t give me early onset arthritis. At the same time, it’s incredibly reliable and sturdy, has great customization options with 11 programmable buttons, and the 16K Hero sensor keeps your cursor movements precise. It’s on the bigger side for mice, but the two steak patties erecting from my wrists need it. - Quentyn Kennemer

I have both of those plus a MX Ergo on my desk. The G502 is for gaming and the MX and Master are for switching between to keep my hands from cramping up.- Nauip

I will second the G502, had it for 4 years and still works like a charm. Thing is it does has cable twisting problems, and it got bad enough that the external anti tangle cloth got shredded just a month ago. - ShockerOne

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in HP’s 72-Hour Flash Sale

Snag the Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for $300 off at B&H Photo

The Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too

Thursday's Best Deals: HP 72-Hour Flash Sale, Apple Watch Series 5, Breville Espresso Maker, Anker 100W Charger, Workout Bench, and More