The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers

Illustration for article titled The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers
Photo: SkyLine (Adobe Stock)

There’s something to be said about the power of quarantine when we’re in the middle of August and dumbbells are more scarce now than on January 1, or as I call it, National Get Your Shit Together Day. Although gyms have slowly opened back up, many people are still uncomfortable swapping sweat with potential sicklies on the bench press and treadmills, and so many of you are working out at home that it’s almost impossible to find good workout gear.

Thankfully, your options remain open. Our readers reached deep into their encyclopedic brains to remind us of some simple, affordable, and effective workout tools for those who need a little more burn than their body alone can muster. Here’s some of the best home gym equipment you can actually buy today.

Tomshoo Loop Resistance Bands | $48 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers
Tomshoo Loop Resistance Bands, set of 5. Lightweight, portable, and can give you just as much of a workout as weights (or better).- nonsnaggle2th

Resistance Band. Versatile. Portable. Storable. Affordable. Focus both on flexibility and strength. - blues clues

SPRI Slam Medicine Ball | $80 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers
Hands down, the best workout equipment to kick up you hear rate from 75 BPM to 150 BPM in under 1 minute. I use it to get me pumped up before a run. Added benefit that it’s a stress buster. Bad day at work? Slam the ball. Hate everyone and everything? SLAM THE BALL!!

I do feel bad for people who live in apartments or who do not have an outdoor workout space though. - Bring-abarth500-back

Lifeline Resistance Trainer Kit | $138 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers
You don’t really need a home gym, but there is gear that helps. Unfortunately one of the best are dumbbells and they are in short supply these days. Resistance bands are a great alternative and I personally like Lifeline’s Resistance bands.

These are not the cheap bands you normally see. They are thick and durable. You won’t find them easily snapping. The only downside are the rigid handles that aren’t the best for all exercises. However Lifeline does offer an alternative set with flexible handles for any exercise.- SgtBeavis

Sunny Health Magnetic Rowing Machine | $235 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers
Don’t buy a treadmill, buy a rower. - dolphs44

On the high end, a rowing machine. It’s a full body workout. - Nyckname

Jump Rope 2-Pack | $13 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers
Jump rope for cardio. - ethics_gradient

Willpower and drive to do it even when you don’t want to. Excuses are free. After that—jump rope. Then latex tubing.- carlovs

