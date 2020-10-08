The Best Insoles for Walking, According to Our Readers

Top Product: Superfeet Green High Arch Orthotic Insoles | $50 | Amazon

Look, Co-opulace , I’ll get custom orthotics eventually, OK? You really think I’m going to hear beaucoup telltales of how they make you walk on clouds and not immediately thirst for a pair? On the contrary, I am extremely interested in custom orthotics, but until I figure out exactly what my feet need (and find the money to get them) , I’m willing to get started with something general and inexpensive.

Also, we know it’s impossible to recommend the “best” overall insole that anyone can be happy with considering we’re all made from completely unique LEGO blocks of life, but by identifying top options from proven brands, it gives lost souls a reliable starting point. I mean, those $10 off-the-shelf Dr. Scholl’s insoles I stood on for nine months in Target’s photo lab definitely worked a lot better than nothing.

So if you don’t quite have the money or insurance for customs right now, don’t hesitate to give some of the reader- recommended insoles below a try. Many of these are returnable, too, so it’s not like you’re flushing money down the drain if you end up hating them.

Superfeet Green Orthotic - higher arch support and deep heel cup feel great after a long day. They seem to last forever too! If you have a lower arch, they have other models that have medium and lower arches too. - chimke7

Superfeet insoles. If your feet are flatter (like mine), then the blues instead of the typical greens. They don’t try to help with tons of padding, but instead use a good solid structure that gives good support. - Lightsider

Superfeet. Hands down THE best, unless you go for custom orthodics.- Ben

I have problems with plantar fasciitis and have found Currex Runpro insoles to be my saving grace for walking or standing around. I used to have to go to the hospital or spend a few days off my feet about 4-5 times a year. Sometimes while walking it felt like things in my arch were tearing with each step. I tried all the grocery store brand insoles and never had any luck. A doctor once suggested I go to a running shoe store and tell them about my problem and they set me up with some shoes but more importantly these insoles. I use the low ones for my very flat feet and they trim easily to my shoe size and in the first couple years I had less occurrences of injury. Now after 5 years of use and many pairs of these insoles I have recovered to the point that this year I have not had a single injury. At $50 a pair they may seem expensive, but anyone who has had to stay home and drag themselves to the toilet because you can’t stand up knows that if they prevent a single injury they are worth it. - avotius

Powerstep Pinnacle Maxx - I’ve been using them in my everyday and soccer shoes for 8 years and they’ve almost completely eliminated my plantar fasciitis. $30ish on Amazon.- AlphaBravo55

in the before times i bartended at an airport. one of my guests is a visiting lecturing podiatrist. i asked him two questions besides the usual. 1. what’s your opinion on reflexology? “if you want a really great foot massage, it amazing. beyond that, there is no evidence.” 2. what insoles do you recommend, especially for people who work on their feet, like in restaurants where agility is really important? “you want insoles that are sized. specifically... Powerstep Pinnacle. Can’t argue with a visiting lecturer. - mfusion

I had recently started a picker job at Amazon and if you read horror stories of what standing 10 hours a day does to your feet there, they are all true. After searching Amazon for insoles, I noticed these had an extremely high positive rating with over 17.5k reviews. I thought that extraordinary for something like this so I took a chance. In less than two days, I went from could hardly walk to “Got any overtime?” Really they were like magic. Price seemed reasonable $18 I guess but I would have paid double honestly. - ADadSupreme

Nothing beats custom orthotics. But I recently purchased these and found them great for walking. You need to forget the old idea that extra padding will relieve foot pain, especially if you have flat feet. Arch support is the main thing you need. That redistributes your weight on your feet. They do take some time to get used to, as you are retraining your feet to be in the proper position.- Jay