The Best LEGO Sets, According To Our Readers

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to tell us what the best LEGO sets were. They might have set a new record for most comments ever on a Co-op post. Readers had some strong opinions on the subject that showed they really knew their bricks. We got too many responses to count, sending us on an odyssey as we tracked down all these kits. One reader even called me a heathen for saying I wanted to multitask and watch cricket while building LEGOs. They are right, for what it’s worth.

Throughout the week, we’ve been sifting through the responses. Not unlike riffling through a box of LEGOs, we spent a lot of time trying to dig out the right piece. How do you break down such detailed responses spanning so many kits down to a handful of picks? We saw everything from space stations to Star Wars to space shuttles ... okay, our readers like space a lot, it seems (we had to choose one for this piece, sadly). But there was way more beyond space too. If it’s been a long time since you’ve got your hands on some LEGOs, prepare to be delighted. One of our readers described the lasting appeal of LEGOs in a poetic, yet succinct way.

Bottom line is that LEGO or brick building kits have moved away from the “just for kids” categorization many years ago and there is no looking back. What was once thought to be a clunky and unaesthetic medium has evolved to replicate organic, mechanical and artistic form at the fingertips of creative and aspiring builders. - vitriolblog

Without further ado, here are just a few of the best LEGO sets, as determined by our readers. They cover a broad range of sets, but there’s much more to explore. Like, much, much more.

The Ideas sets in general are usually very nice, but this one is my favorite. We don’t get many Pirate sets any more, so this was a breath of fresh air. This set is a revamp of a 30 year old set, Black Seas Barracuda, but also acts as a continuation of ship’s and crew’s adventures. While the original Barracuda set was a detailed pirate ship, Pirates of Barracuda Bay picks up long after a shipwreck. The vessel has washed ashore, split into a few pieces, but the crew have fashioned the wreckage into a beachfront base. Everything has received an upgrade compared to the classic set, from a more detailed ship to a more detailed crew. Best of all, in just a few steps the ship can be snapped together and displayed as a seafaring craft. Just an absolutely gorgeous set. - If I’m not Ryan, I’m lyin’

Easily the best set I’ve built in the last 20 years. - Hououin Kyouma

Not only is this thing huge, it was a lot of fun to put together. My son and I were able to watch nearly the entire From the Earth to the Moon series during assembly. Not only is is the attention to detail remarkable, there are ZERO stickers. Were I to knock it—and this is completely unrealistic—the only thing I can think of is that it would have been EPIC if this were Minifig scale, but that would have been enormous. - Jägs

The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System at 2646 pieces is the ultimate 80's Kid’s dream Lego set. It is available today directly from LEGO’s website or Amazon. There is incredible attention to detail in this set. From the period CRT TV which can be cranked to move the picture or to the set itself with a cartridge which can be inserted and pressed down into the unit. - TheNetworkAlchemist

There’s lots of sets I would recommend (Voltron, various Space Shuttles, Creator Expert cars, Technic Lambo Sian, UCS sets, etc), but out of all of them, this is by far my favorite set for various reasons. It has a great price to piece ratio, a fun build without being too repetitive, and it looks amazing as a final product on a shelf. At $250, it has amazing shelf presence over any of the current UCS ships, and is well worth the extra $100 over current Creator Expert cars (Mustang, Porsche, Aston). The only real competition in my mind is the Technic Lamborghini Sian, which doesn’t look as clean but is a much more technical build with lots of working parts... but also costs more. If you’re at all a Batman fan and want an enjoyable build, this is the one to buy. - CleverBS

Another great build is the Lego McLaren Senna GTR Technic set. For the price point ($50 at Amazon/Target/Walmart) it’s better than it has any right to be. It builds into quite a large and impressive vehicle, with a “working” engine and scissor doors. Really a nice build without a huge price. - B52HVet

I find the Technic sets to be greatly satisfying and somewhat difficult. The difficulty lies in the instructions where it can be so easy to mess up. The angles that Lego uses to visually present the steps can be lacking. You can still have the part fit but still have it mess up. It is so satisfying to build it correctly. - Bok Choy