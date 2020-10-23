Vote 2020 graphic
The Best Smart Plugs, According to Our Readers

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Smart Plugs
Smart Plugs
16
Save
Image: Daisy Daisy (Adobe Stock)

You folks came through with some super solid suggestions on smart plugs. One thing you’ll learn reading through the suggestions from this week’s Co-op is that most smart plugs do the same thing—you plug something into it, hook it up to your Wi-Fi network, and gain the ability to cut power with your voice or a quick tap in the app—but not all are created equally. Connection, sync, and general compatibility issues can make or break any single plug.

And it’s not always by fault of the ones who made it. Sometimes, these things just work better with certain routers versus others. That said, we’re pretty sure the suggestions below don’t have any widespread issues in that regard, so peruse the list, read some reviews, and pull the trigger. Look around for deals, too, especially on Amazon’s plugs. They often go for just $5!

Kasa Smart Plug (HS-100) | $20 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Smart Plugs, According to Our Readers
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

I have the TP Link Kasa smart plugs since they were available. I have the HS-110 and it’s been rock solid. I also own one of the smaller smart plugs, a white bulb, and a RGB bulb. Currently the HS-100 is available on Amazon for $20 per 2 pack ($10 per switch). The HS-100 is the same as the HS-110 without energy monitoring.

What I like about it - they’ve been rock solid. They work reliably, stay connected to my WiFi, integrates well with Alexa (my daughter uses it with Google Home, and it’s equally trouble free) and it works with IFTTT as well.

As mentioned earlier, it connects to WiFi. But it also has a small processor and can run schedules, etc. locally. Otherwise, they’re cloud based (I believe the devices talk to something running on AWS the last time I snooped the traffic).

Response is fast, reliability is first rate, and there’s a button to turn your device on / off on the switch itself for times when you don’t feel like using your voice or app to control it. - Burned Commenter 

Eufy By Anker Smart Plug Mini (2-Pack) | $40 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Smart Plugs, According to Our Readers
Image: Anker

Work great and flawlessly. Once you set them up with a required app, you don’t need to have them connected to the internet (I have sudden link, so I’m without internet quite often), but if you should choose, there’s a manual button on the side.Zero complaints. Got these early last year (when they were $25). - RazoE

Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack (HS-103) | $15 | Amazon | Clip $5 coupon

Illustration for article titled The Best Smart Plugs, According to Our Readers
Image: TP-Link

Love Kasa plugs. These (HS103) are the ones I use:

I love them because you can set up widgets on Android to toggle power with one tap.

I love them because you can set up widgets on Android to toggle power with one tap.

And they're currently just $15 for two if you "clip" the coupon on Amazon.

Geeni Smart Surge Protector | $25 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Smart Plugs, According to Our Readers
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Cheap. Easy to set up. 4 plugs plus 2 USB ports. All plugs and the pair of USB can be controlled independently. Since it’s a power strip, it doesn’t cover up the other plug on your outlet box. No hub needed, works with Alexa and Google. - Ticallion the Baptist

Amazon Smart Plug | $25 | Amazon

Illustration for article titled The Best Smart Plugs, According to Our Readers
Image: Amazon

The basic Amazon brand smart plug is super-solid and often goes on sale for $5. If you use Alexa, it’s a great choice. I have had ZERO problems with it, while other plugs will drop off the network and have to be completely reset, paired, etc. before they can be used again (cough, cough, Wemo, cough). - dgstan

Share This Story

