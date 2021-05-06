The Best Star Wars Toys, According to Our Readers

Top pick: 1978 Millennium Falcon | $225 | eBay

Well, Star Wars day has come and gone. Disney rolled out the red carpet for the franchise this year, as it usually does. Virtually every Star Wars game was on sale, The Bad Batch made its Disney+ debut, and everyone on Twitter couldn’t help but share their controversial movie rankings. It was certainly a busy day for fans. We gave our readers one more task during that day: to tell us what their favorite Star Wars toys of all time are. After reading through the responses, we’ve got a post-May the 4th round-up of the best responses. Revenge of the 6th, indeed.

I hope you’re ready for a nostalgic treat because that’s exactly what we’re serving up here. Rather than posting some newer toys, we got a real blast from the past with throwbacks to some of the original 70s toys. We’re talking Millennium Falcons, AT-ATs, the works. Though before we get into that, I want to highlight the purest answer of the whole batch of comments, which really speaks to the joys of the series.

I was in grade school when Star Wars first came out. My best friend made an R2D2 toy out of a spool from thread, half a ping-pong ball, and a blue marker. Best Star Wars toy ever. - dug deep

Star Wars is as beloved as it is because it inspires imagination. George Lucas’s original vision was unlike anything anyone had ever seen at the time. It made an unimaginable sci-fi future feel like reality. That’s one of the reasons that we wanted to highlight toys specifically this year; we wanted to celebrate the childlike wonder Star Wars inspires. Poetic waxing out of the way, here are a few nostalgic picks for you.

The original Millennium Falcon from 1978. End of story. Still got mine. - KazarSoze

The original landspeeder from 1978. That was pretty great back in the day. - Elhigh

The Star Wars Force FX lightsabers. As a kid, I thought Lightsabers were the coolest thing ever and made them out of sticks and colored tape (bamboo sticks were the best) As an adult I come across the FX sabers and it’s all my childhood dreams come true. The sounds and the whoosh of turning it on and off and swinging it around, clashing it into things or, lol, people. It’s a joy. The only downside is the cost, I got the Vader one and the Luke one for about $100 each, but they seem to be going for hundreds now. - WayDude

For me the old school Micro Machines playsets from the 90s.

The folding ones and the landscape ones. Plus all the ships. I recreated so many epic space and land battles. I wish I still had all of those. - AdventurePig