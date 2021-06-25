The Best Video Games to Play While Listening to a Podcast or Audiobook, According to Our Readers

Top Product: No Man’s Sky Graphic : Joe Tilleli

In this busy day and age, we find ourselves multitasking not just our work but also our hobbies. We all have limited free time, so why not do two things at once? In some circumstances, you might find that partaking in two separate activities is cumbersome and downright dangerous. I wouldn’t recommend woodworking in your kitchen while cooking an extravagant dish. That’s a fire waiting to happen. Though, some of our fun little hobbies actually pair nicely together and go as far as each enhancing the experience of the other. That’s exactly the case with video games and listening to podcasts or audiobooks.

Though, not all video games are a good fit for listening to something else. I’m not sure you’ll get much out of playing Rockband on mute with 99% Invisible going on in the background. This is why we reached out to our readers to find what types of games work well for listening to podcasts and audiobooks and specifically which ones are our favorites.

Why - A lot of the gameplay involves executing a scheduled routine based on your current goals. This may involve a lot of repetition without too much mental focus which lends itself well to doing them while listening to a podcast/audiobook.

-phr3qu3ncy

No dialogue, a mechanic we are already familiar with but with calming visuals that pair nicely with listening to an audiobook.

-TarheelBandB

Nothing like driving on the open road while listing to current events and podcasts.

-mentalknote

For me, the best is No Man’s Sky. I can’t even count how many audiobooks I’ve finished while playing this game. I hadn’t actually played in a long time, and decided to start a brand new game last week, and over that week, I’ve finished 3 shortish (8-10 hour) audiobooks in that span.

-TheTyrantVirus