The Five Best Air Fryers, According to Our Readers

At the start of the week I asked you, the readers who are always right and absolutely never wrong, for your air fryer recommendations. As I said before, I’m a novice—I’ve never air fried anything, even if I have baked, which effectively yields the same results without making your food taste dryer.



But, of course, some people like dry food and I think that rules. No one wants a soggy sweet potato fry so, to be honest, I get it. I just don’t get it, you know? As in, I don’t know which air fryer to buy. Should I get the one with the pressure cooker and slow cooker built-in or the one that doubles as a microwave?

Maybe I should forgo the air fryer route altogether and just buy a dang toaster oven. Let’s weigh the options.

Hands down, the Ninja Foodi OP301. Air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker. Absolutely the best cooker I’ve ever used. I’ve cooked everything from soup to rice, to a steak to a turkey in it. Always comes out perfectly. On sale right now on Amazon for $199. Worth every cent. - AnyonesAnywheres

I love my air fryer, the Ninja Air Fryer, which came highly recommended by one of our family friends. After our microwave, it’s our family’s most used small kitchen appliance. If comes with four different cooking modes: Air Frying, Roasting, Reheating, and Dehydrating. A lot of air fryers always tout their volume for cooking, but in reality, the thing that matters is the cross sectional area (surface area) since you can only have one layer of food cooking (more layers prevents the food from cooking well since it blocks the heat flow). - phoenix713

Just picked up the Breville Smart Oven ... happy so far. Cooked fries and nuggets last night and they came out perfectly crispy and tender inside. -Tgitm

Bought this as an upgrade to the Philips Airfry XL. You do not need to shake the basket as often with the oven shaped air fryers. Also, it is easier to use as a toaster oven for leftover pizza, fries, etc. The rotisserie works as advertised. The baskets and trays all take up less space in the dishwasher. All for well under $200. - FBJ197



I don’t like combined function devices like that because if ONE function goes down, the entire THING has to be sent in for repairs. Folks bought a TV with a built in VCR and DVD player once. VCR broke. No way to send just the VCR in, so they lost the TV and DVD player for the time it took to repair the VCR. I own the PowerXL Power Air Fryer 5.3 qt model. Easy to read digital display. Easy to adjust time and temperature. Several presets built in. I’m still learning it, but so far it seems dandy. For a countertop convection oven. Cleans easy, too. - Saborlas

