Image : Square Enix

“Man, don’t you know this article title is one of, if not the, most loaded question you can ask in the video game industry? What’s wrong with you, man?” begs an inquisitive Kirk Chop one Tuesday afternoon. The reason?



I blasted a Co-Op post on Monday across Kotaku, Gizmodo, and io9 asking our readers to fill me in on the iconic long-running, spiky-haired JRPG series Final Fantasy. As I’d only completed a handful of the games myself prior to recommending FFVII Remake to my buddy Eric, I realized I needed to catch up. And ho boy, did you tell me where to start.

Image : Kotaku

The best Final Fantasy is Final Fantasy VI. Then IX. Then ... geez, I don’t know, VIII or IV. Your miles will vary with either. But if you play IV, you have to make sure you play the right one. I enjoyed the extras in Final Fantasy IV Advance on the GBA but I guess the game still had some bugs that were never fixed. Final Fantasy IV DS was decent (and hard!) but I’m not sure if I cared for the bonuses. The Final Fantasy: Chronicles version of Final Fantasy IV is decent in that it has some cut scenes and other Playstation bonuses.

What game should you play after Final Fantasy VII Remake? Well, maybe Final Fantasy VIII. But if that game is too weird for you, you could always jump straight to Final Fantasy IX. FFIX will ease you into the old-school gameplay style. Once you’ve beaten it, you can then play Final Fantasy VI. Then Final Fantasy IV and V. After that, I’d consider playing Final Fantasy I, the Dawn of Souls version on GBA. Though I suppose the Final Fantasy Origins version of the original Final Fantasy also has its merits. If you’re going to play Final Fantasy II, just play the GBA version. You need whatever quality of life additions offered with that one. Final Fantasy III DS is... fine. I’ve never played a Final Fantasy after IX because ... well, the franchise basically ended after IX. If you REALLY must play something else, then try Lost Odyssey. - DrZaius

I’m kind of surprised that Final Fantasy VI is getting the recognition it deserves in the comments. It’s an older game and it doesn’t have modern remake, but as many of the comments have said, it is the best Final Fantasy game. Unfortunately it’s hard to get into now since it is an older game, but if one is willing to play it with an open mind and realize that it’s a 26 year old game and not hold it against it, they could see that it’s a fantastic game. I wish that there was a modern remake of the game so that more people would play it and see how great it really is. - Maxtro

Image : Kotaku

Does Final Fantasy Tactics on PS1 count? Because that’s my vote. - splitplug001

Tactics is the best non-numbered FF title, but it also hasn’t been ported to modern platforms. It’s available for mobile devices, and isn’t a terrible version, unlike the other ones I listed above. - gokartmozart

Image : Kotaku

VI is the best but there isn’t a great, affordable way to play it. The ports for PC and mobile devices messed with the original art style, and the SNES Classic is no longer in production. You could try finding it used for GBA or an actual SNES. After that, I’d say IX, which has been ported to modern consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Then VII, IV, VIII, and X in no particular order. X has a really good combat system and is very friendly to new comers, but is more linear than the other ones I listed. I know people like XII but I don’t dig the MMO-style combat, even though the gambits are an interesting concept. Tactics is the best non-numbered FF title, but it also hasn’t been ported to modern platforms. It’s available for mobile devices, and isn’t a terrible version, unlike the other ones I listed above. - gokartmozart

If you want something that has a more classic feel from the PS1 era, FFIX is KING. Def understand why the world loves VII but IX is better imo. My undisputed number one goes to FFVI (III in the states). Currently playing VII Remake and XII Zodiac on Switch.

XII is where they really start experimenting with real time combat alongside a menu based system. You will have a great time with any of them though, have fun!

Image : Kotaku

You know when you ask for a friend’s recommendation on something you think you might like, and they recommend something entirely different that they like? Well, unrelated to that, the best Final Fantasy game is actually Bravely Default. Okay, here’s my excuse: Bravely Default is a Final Fantasy game in all but name. A Final Fantasy: 4 Heroes of the Light game, to be more precise.

As we’ve seen the series stray further and further away from its turn-based roots in order to appeal to a larger audience (resulting in some games I do still like very much, mind you), Bravely Default is a throwback to the old classics; in particular to FFIII and FFV, with their wonderful “Job” systems, but with modern quality of life improvements that have frankly spoiled every older JRPG for me (reason why I vow to never replay some of my favorites so I can leave those rose-tinted memories People often praise the story and characters in those old classics that they have so much nostalgia for but, let’s be honest here, the actual gameplay in a lot of those games was just mashing the confirm button to keep using the basic attack whenever your ATB bar filled 90% of the time, wasn’t it? - Arisen

Image : Square Enix

Honestly? Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. It’s incredible, and while not my favorite or the best (that’s IX), it’s the most playable by modern standards while not being a complete cluster cuss like the XIII trilogy. And more importantly, Balthier is daddy. - SquallStrife88

Image : Square Enix

The only correct answer here is Final Fantasy X. - Quentyn Kennemer (Staff)