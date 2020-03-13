The Five Best Juicers, According to Our Readers

Sorry I’m late. Life is pure chaos right now, no thanks to the global pandemic impacting every workplace right now. That’s right, I’m talking about juice deprivation.



Earlier in the week I asked and you answered: What is the best juicer you can buy? I told you about my failson, the Nutribullet, and how it constantly lets me down, and how you won’t meet a purist juicehead who considers it a TRUE juicer. Plus, I made it a point to bring up the spacial limitations of my tiny kitchen.

With all that in mind, your feedback ranged from helpful to critical to downright savage, reminding me that—no, drinking juice isn’t the same as eating fruit raw. Health complaints aside, if you want to press your own juice for the taste, these are the best juicers as voted on democratically by our readers.

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer is wonderful for making cold pressed juices. I graduated from a Breville centrifugal juicer to this one. It’s nice and quiet compared to a centrifugal juicer. The wide mouth means less cutting and chopping of veggies and fruits. It can handle green leafy veggies, and it can also make smoothies and banana “ice cream.” Because a slow masticating juicer like this one (or like the Omega juicers) works differently, the juice ends up lasting longer in the fridge before separating. I’m able to make several days’ worth at once, rather than making it every single day. You also get more bang for your buck with a masticating/cold press juicer like this because you’re able to extract more juice out of your fresh fruits and veggies. I prefer a vertical oriented juicer because I have limited counter space (I was deciding between this and a Huron model, but went with Kuvings based on weeks spent comparing reviews). If you have more counter space, or are planning to keep your juicer in a cabinet, the Omega juicers are quite versatile and reliable, too (but just too big for my kitchen). If you’re just planning to make an occasional carrot or citrus juice, the Breville models work fine. The Kuvings and Omega juicers are more expensive but well worth it if you like to incorporate veggie juices into your daily routine. EDIT: to add— slow juicers or cold press juicers also retain more of the fiber than centrifugal juices, so the end result is healthier for you. - Bananabunny

The Nama Vitality 5800. There is nothing else like it on the market right now. It’s the top pick of Joe Cross who is most known for his documentary Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead where he tells the story of his 60-day juice fast.- Guttsu

Got myself a Panasonic MJ-L500 slow juicer to replace my Philips HR-1861 juice extractor. Never looked back. Less revs means less air mixed into your juice, means less oxidation, more vitamins. Also, since it’s being filtered, there are fewer secondary plant substances, which makes your juice easier to metabolize. It’s sturdy, affordable, modular, parts are easily available in case anything breaks (it doesn’t - did I mention it’s sturdy?), the motor is powerful enough to process even the crunchiest of carrots without breaking a sweat. It’s relatively easy to clean, and most parts are dishwasher safe. One of the few models that manages to juice wheat grass effectively. It even comes with parts to make sorbet from frozen fruit. - SkyMark

OK I am gonna assume you are asking here cause you want the real shit. This will get you started. Don’t even mess with that cheaper shit, you will waste more on low yield foamy nasty juice than you’ll save. This is how you juice. - PhilipLegend

This slow juicer work well for months, plus it’s SO cheap at $100. - Yvon Boulianne

