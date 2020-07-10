Image : Vaclav Krizek

You know, I was pretty sad to see there wasn’t a single suggestion for Canon gear on our latest Co-op call-to-arms. Selfishly, because I don’t want to give up all the accessories I’ve come to know and love, but also because I’m aware why Canon wasn’t an exciting buy in the mirrorless age.



But I’m ready to shed my biases and consider a whole new generation of cameras. You all came through with a varied selection of bodies to check out, but it’s clear Sony makes some of the best all-around mirrorless snappers for the money. Personally, I love that I can start with E-mount glass and upgrade to full frame later with no compatibility worries, so my eye is on one of those A6000s.

Before we get into the picks, hear me out on the Kodak FunSaver: You got me, dammit. Those ugly ass disposable cameras from the 90s are technically mirrorless, and I never even thought about it. The quality gap between it and others on this list will cause most of you to write it off as a joke, but a skillful photographer can make anything work. Here’s a reluctant kudos and inclusion in our list of the best mirrorless cameras, and Mike Balroop should be proud of such legendary ingenuity.

It’s a little vague, but I’d say you want the best Sony that you can afford.-IceHippo73



Yeah. Without a budget in mind and based on the information provided I’d probably say an A7III with Sony-Zeiss 55/1.8 and Tamron 28-75/2.8. - brnpttmn

My pick is the Lumix GH5. Not only is it super compact and great for travel with a wide array of m4/3 lenses available, it also boasts 60 fps video capture at 4k resolution. Its normal to nerd out over full-frame sensors, but for video the high crop factor is generally going to look more cinematic with less bulky lenses. If I were more into video and less into photos, this is what I would buy. - nettns

+1 for Sony If the budget doesn’t allow full frame, you have the a6100, a6400, or a6600 APSC bodies to choose from (though the 6600 is the most expensive of the 3 and the only one to contain IBIS). All 3 models can record in 4k and have fairly compact bodies. Also worth noting is that all E-mount APSC cameras (a6000, a6100, a6300, a6400, a6500, a6600) can use lenses from the FE (full frame) E-mount cameras like the A7III uses.- FowlersFreeTime

I’d go with the Nikon Z7, but that’s mostly because I already have Nikon glass. It has 45MP, will shoot 4K UHD, and can shoot up to 9fps. 5-axis image stabilization is built into the body. - TheyCallMeBruce

