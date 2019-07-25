Photo: Curtis MacNewton

After this week’s nomination round, five pairs of running shorts (several of which have equivalent women’s versions) are still in the running for our readers’ choice award. Check out the finalists below, then be sure to vote to help determine which one will break the tape.



BOA Half Split Trainers (Men | Women)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I run in their Men’s Stretch 3" Half Splits, but they have longer shorts for men ashamed of showing some thigh. And they’re made in the USA. Did I mention: “Made in the USA”? psssst: buy stuff that’s made in the USA. These are the same price as a pair of Nikes that are made in Bangladesh so you have no excuse not to buy American. - owen-magnetic

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might need a second mortgage to buy a pair, but I really like Lululemon shorts. Both the Pace Breaker and the T.H.E. shorts fit pretty true to size, and can usually be found in some great colors and patterns. The zippered pocket is a good place to store a key or even your big-ass phone. - Run John Boy Run

BALEAF Running Shorts (Men | Women)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

BALEAF branded running shorts for men. They come in a variety of lengths for your comfort level (1" splits are always the right choice though) and are both durable AND affordable. They have a key pocket which is an absolute must for those who don’t want to carry anything while running. - Andrew

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Warfighter approved. You can run faster, jump higher, shoot straighter, F—- longer with a pair of these badboys in your arsenal. Sky’s out, Thighs out! HOOAH - Big McLargeHuge

Patagonia Strider Pro (Men | Women)

Hard rec for the (albeit insanely expensive) Patagonia Strider Pro: I have the 5" (men’s) in black, and wear them all the time, especially for long distance runs. Feels like you’re wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all... and with 5 pockets (including zippered rear pocket which is actually big enough for my phone) that somehow work magically to make it feel like you’re not carrying anything (I absolutely hate feeling things like a phone or keys swinging against my legs while running). They’ve totally spoiled me when I’ve tried to buy cheaper shorts. The only downside is that the mesh liner can be a bit... tight, so I’d recommend going size above what they recommend. I wear them for running, hiking, ocassionally swimming (they dry super fast), and going to get groceries in this ridiculous New York heat. Again, the price is brutal. But it’s a good company with great customer service (I returned a pair that was a size too small– after a trial run– with no problems whatsoever), and a great damn pair of shorts. I don’t have any regrets about this purchase. Wish I could get a second pair, but my teacher salary prohibits that right now. Patagonia, if you’re listening- holler at your boy. - sam j

Patagonia Strider 5". Not the cheapest but not the most expensive. The pockets sit closer to the hip rather than lower, so if you run with a phone in your pocket, it’s not hanging below the short leg making them look kinda like those denim shots where the pockets show. They also seem to have a little more stretch in the hip than other shorts I’ve owned. - daveyboydavey