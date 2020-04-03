It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers

Gabe Carey
Filed to:seat cushion
seat cushion
4
Save
Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers
Photo: Michał Kubalczyk (Unsplash)

Not to dismiss the very real struggles happening around the world right now, I must say, my butt hurts. In fact, this is the second time I’ve stressed this fact just this week. I’m sitting at home, working A LOT, and as a result, my butt hurts. So, of course, after turning to our readers for your recommendations of the best seat cushions for home office chairs, I’ve gotta say problem solved.

As expected, our top pick is none other than the ever-popular Purple Royal, the original crosshatched honeycomb gel cush. It’s expensive at $79 MSRP, but you’ll find it on sale right now for $8 off. A cheaper alternative is the lumbar back cushion, which is less focused on your gluteous maximus and more supportive of your sciatica and back-simus.

Advertisement

As for the rest, let’s hear what you had to say.

Purple Royal Seat Cushion | $71

Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers
Image: Purple

I was sitting in a chair that was so caved in, my legs would go numb and I even developed sores from sitting too long before. Instead of buying a new chair, I bought the Purple Royal Cushion and I can sit for hours (probably not the best thing either) without the same issues happening. No more leg numbness and no more sores! Absolutely worth the $79. - MatchaCream

Bedside Furnishings Metex IV | $200

Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers
Graphic: Gabe Carey

I tried several cushions at my new job and none of them worked to relieve the numbness and pain in my ass. I had an XL Aeron C chair that I sat in for 15 years at my last job and was about ready to order one for myself when I saw a similar chair at Costco for a little over $100. This chair is more comfortable for me than the Aeron. I can easily sit for 8-12 hours without even getting stiff. And no but pain or numbness. It’s cheaper at Costco, but still pretty cheap here on Amazon. - Shamush

Advertisement

ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion | $33

Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers
Graphic: Gabe Carey

My wife and I both have these ComfiLife cushions that we found on Amazon. They have a nice contour and have helped us over weeks of heavy butt-sitting. - CoffeeJedi

Advertisement

2 Pack Memory Foam Honeycomb Seat Cushion Pad | $19

Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Great cushion, with tons of colors to match your chair. My chair is leather (or pleather) and too hot in the summer. These solve that issue. - DeuceGort

Advertisement

Essential Medical Supply Fleece Covered Wheelchair Cushion | $30

Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Nice comfy cushion. Cheap and easily available. They call it a wheelchair cushion but it works for most anything. - Bodger

Advertisement

Boppy Elephants Newborn Lounger | $33

Illustration for article titled The Five Best Seat Cushions (and One Chair) for Home Offices, According to Our Readers

As any parent will tell you, you need a Boppy newborn lounger . - SocietyFailedUs

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a Pair of Bluetooth Headphones For a Low $20

Banish Back Pain With This $20 Heating Pad [Exclusive]

Use Sunlight to Charge Your Devices with RAVPower's Solar Charger, Now $40

What's the Best Seat Cushion for Home Office Chairs?