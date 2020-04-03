Photo : Michał Kubalczyk ( Unsplash

Not to dismiss the very real struggles happening around the world right now, I must say, my butt hurts. In fact, this is the second time I’ve stressed this fact just this week. I’m sitting at home, working A LOT, and as a result, my butt hurts. So, of course, after turning to our readers for your recommendations of the best seat cushions for home office chairs, I’ve gotta say problem solved.

As expected, our top pick is none other than the ever-popular Purple Royal, the original crosshatched honeycomb gel cush. It’s expensive at $79 MSRP, but you’ll find it on sale right now for $8 off. A cheaper alternative is the lumbar back cushion, which is less focused on your gluteous maximus and more supportive of your sciatica and back-simus.

As for the rest, let’s hear what you had to say.

I was sitting in a chair that was so caved in, my legs would go numb and I even developed sores from sitting too long before. Instead of buying a new chair, I bought the Purple Royal Cushion and I can sit for hours (probably not the best thing either) without the same issues happening. No more leg numbness and no more sores! Absolutely worth the $79. - MatchaCream

I tried several cushions at my new job and none of them worked to relieve the numbness and pain in my ass. I had an XL Aeron C chair that I sat in for 15 years at my last job and was about ready to order one for myself when I saw a similar chair at Costco for a little over $100. This chair is more comfortable for me than the Aeron. I can easily sit for 8-12 hours without even getting stiff. And no but pain or numbness. It’s cheaper at Costco, but still pretty cheap here on Amazon. - Shamush

My wife and I both have these ComfiLife cushions that we found on Amazon. They have a nice contour and have helped us over weeks of heavy butt-sitting. - CoffeeJedi

Great cushion, with tons of colors to match your chair. My chair is leather (or pleather) and too hot in the summer. These solve that issue. - DeuceGort

Nice comfy cushion. Cheap and easily available. They call it a wheelchair cushion but it works for most anything. - Bodger

As any parent will tell you, you need a Boppy newborn lounger . - SocietyFailedUs