Graphic: Tercius Bufete

On Monday, we asked you to nominate your choice for the very best work keyboard, and now, you get to vote on the top 5 nominees. Of course, the comments section is open and ready for debate, and we can’t wait to hear your arguments for and against the five contenders.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Microsoft Sculpt is the best keyboard because it is ergonomic, extremely comfortable to type on, and easy to use if you touch type. The split numeric keypad also makes its footprint shorter if you do not use the numeric keypad. If you do, it might still be more comfortable to forget it exists and use the keyboard. -Drew Austin

Advertisement

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I LOVE the standard, Apple magic keyboard. I have used mine for 5-ish years now and they still use the same form-factor. They are sturdy, easy to clean, responsive, and sleek looking. Quiet enough for a workplace but still have some ‘clack’ to them. -Champ B.

Advertisement

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Wired Keyboard has been my go to since starting as a programmer. I never formally learned how to type on a keyboard so my style put the PC master race to shame (I’m talking hitting space with my index fingers here). This keyboard was given to me at work and it’s forced me to learn how to properly type. It’ll kick your butt until you start to use it right, but the built-in wrist wrest helps to ease the pain. -Cononymous

Advertisement

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My favorite has always been the Logitech k750 solar keyboard. It looks sleek feels nice and is always charged and functioning. I hate batteries dying in the middle of a demo or WebEx. -bsteimel

Advertisement

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t had the chance give one a try, they are an absolute joy to type on. This one is a modern recreation of the old IBM model Ms from the 80s that are still sought after today. -Decay buys too many beaters