The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card earned Co-Op Diamond Elite Lifetime Status by winning this week’s hotel-branded credit card reader poll.



Hello, dear reader, welcome back to this week’s Co-Op. May we help you with your bags?

The Basics:

I’ve had a Marriott Rewards card for a few years now. Good discounts on hotels (and good perks when staying), free nights are easy to redeem, and points aren’t hard to rack up. And now that they bought SPG there are a lot of hotel options to choose from. - DennyCrane

If you don’t travel enough to rack up (and fully enjoy) hotel status, hotel-branded credit cards…

The Basics:

The card’s a little short on perks, but its annual fee is low, its anniversary free night is really valuable, and Hyatt tends to have by far the best point-per-night ratio in the industry, particularly for high-end hotels. A hotel that might cost you 80,000 or 90,000 Marriott points often has a Hyatt equivalent for 25,000 points. - Shep McAllister

In general, I’m not a huge fan of branded (hotel/airline) credit cards, but I signed up for this one. I got it on the 2 free night +$50 statement credit (editor’s note: offer no longer available) sign on bonus and used them on the Park Hyatt in NYC. The normal rate on that hotel with taxes for 2 nights was $1900 (way overpriced). The points also tend to be the most valuable.

I plan on keeping it indefinitely, as it is pretty easy to get $250 hotel night for the $95 annual fee.

The status and other benefits they give are marginal at best compared to other cards, but the points value makes this card worth it to me. - MechE31