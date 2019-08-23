The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card earned Co-Op Diamond Elite Lifetime Status by winning this week’s hotel-branded credit card reader poll.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- $95 annual fee.
- 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
- Free night award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year on your account anniversary.
- Earn 6X Bonvoy points per dollar spent at participating Marriott hotels.
- 2X Bonvoy points for every dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Automatic Silver Elite Status.
I’ve had a Marriott Rewards card for a few years now. Good discounts on hotels (and good perks when staying), free nights are easy to redeem, and points aren’t hard to rack up. And now that they bought SPG there are a lot of hotel options to choose from. - DennyCrane
The World of Hyatt Credit Card
- $95 annual fee.
- Earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months. Plus an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 total within the first six months.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points.
- Annual free night award at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after your Cardmember anniversary, plus an additional free night if you spend $15,000 per year.
- Automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status.
- 4 Bonus Points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels, 2 bonus points per dollar on restaurant purchases, airfare purchased directly from airlines, local transit and commuting expenses, and on fitness club and gym memberships.
The card’s a little short on perks, but its annual fee is low, its anniversary free night is really valuable, and Hyatt tends to have by far the best point-per-night ratio in the industry, particularly for high-end hotels. A hotel that might cost you 80,000 or 90,000 Marriott points often has a Hyatt equivalent for 25,000 points. - Shep McAllister
In general, I’m not a huge fan of branded (hotel/airline) credit cards, but I signed up for this one. I got it on the 2 free night +$50 statement credit (editor’s note: offer no longer available) sign on bonus and used them on the Park Hyatt in NYC. The normal rate on that hotel with taxes for 2 nights was $1900 (way overpriced). The points also tend to be the most valuable.
I plan on keeping it indefinitely, as it is pretty easy to get $250 hotel night for the $95 annual fee.
The status and other benefits they give are marginal at best compared to other cards, but the points value makes this card worth it to me. - MechE31
The World of Hyatt Card. Valuable points, annual free night, automatic (low) status, huge sign-up bonus, great return on Hyatt spend, and decent return in other categories. Plus only a $95 annual fee. - Hyatt Hopper
G/O Media Commerce has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. Gizmodo Media Group and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.
