The Seven Best Standing Desks, According to Our Readers

Image : Vari

“What’s the best standing desk?,” I asked, on a chaotic Monday afternoon earlier this week. Now that we’re spending so much of our precious time cooped up, working from home, and sitting on our asses all day, I figured now’s the time to start standing. After all, sitting is the new smoking, and everyone knows smoking isn’t cool anymore. (In this house, we vape!)



By procuring a standing desk, you can feel slightly less guilty about the fact that your work and home life is beginning to blur. That you’ve neglected your pets, your hobbies, YOUR CHILDREN, to start a new life, in which work is the only thing and there is nothin else. Just the pure ecstasy of productivity! You never have to break for another walk again.

That said, don’t let it consume you. Just because you’ve bought a much-needed standing desk doesn’t mean you should stop exercising, whether at home or outside, six feet away from the person running next to you. And with that, I give you the best standing desks you can and should buy as long as it means not conceding your leisure time. Take care of yourself—it’s important!

I bought a Jarvis by Fully last week. Great well-though out accessories (power grommets, monitor arm, memory, cord concealment etc.). Was barely more than the poorly rated Ikea powered desk. Took 2 business days but they ship out of Portland and I am in Seattle. I took a look at many options and found those with shelves to hold monitors looked too busy which narrowed it down quite a bit. - Deadspin in Carbonite

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk. Fully Automatic. Stable. Luxurious. - Bonzix

Been using standing desks for 20 years, and these are the ones that have worked for me... Under $300: IKEA Skarsta Crank, not electric, but large and super sturdy, esp. for the price.

$300-$600: Uplift V2 Pick the bamboo top if you want to go eco-friendly-ish. Over $600: Varidesk Pro But not sure it’s really worth the price jump, IMO.

Make sure you get a good standing pad, as well as a chair that you can lean or sit on at that height. It’s important to keep moving around and distributing your weight. Good luck! - David Zweig

I purchased the G Pack Pro X37 Electric on Amazon.

I’ve only had it for 10 days. I chose this model because: -It offered enough room for both my monitors -Is electrically operated -Was among those with the highest lift (monitor shelf goes from 6" - 19"), perfect for my 6' frame. -Priced right At $218, this unit is quite a bit cheaper than big names like Veri-Desk, but I’ve been really impressed with the quality. The unit was packaged really well, and only required the keyboard tray to be attached. By the way, the keyboard tray is as wide as the monitor platform, so there is lots of room for my Jabra speakerphone, keyboard, mouse, even a drink. - Rod

Flexispot is great because it’s so easy to install, balanced, wide (for multiple monitors), and sturdy. - LEGEND—WaitForIt—DARY

IKEA’s IDÅSEN ticks all the boxes for me. Sturdy as hell—it can take the weight of several 27-inch screens and multiple desktop PCs; fast and not too loud operation; easy to set up; relatively inexpensive for the quality of the design and materials. I’ve been using it for a year now and I’m super happy with it. - expert_will