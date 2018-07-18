Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

After exploring all the options you submitted, these three tents set up camp at the summit of the vote count. Check out the finalist below, and submit your vote for your absolute favorite backpacking tent.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The lightest, most spacious free-stander you’ll find. Lots of volume, good height, excellent quality, and light as most 1-person tents. You’ll find them on the PCT and Appalachian Trail all day. - Blinker Fluid

I’ve had it for 5+ years and have ZERO complaints. I backpack frequently so I always do a two man tent because in bad conditions my pack can come inside with me and sleep where the second person would normally be. - Screw this unrelenting Kinja registration popup

Graphic: Erica Offutt

When people come in to my work looking for a backpacking tent and give me nothing else to go off of, this is what I recommend every time: REI Half-Dome series. High durability, fair price, reasonable weight, and spacious as hell for a 2 person tent. - tautou

Yeah, great options for half the weight exist, but they’re almost always way more expensive. I just picked up a 2018 Half Dome 2 Plus for $140. - jim

Image: Zpacks

Big enough for two people, but very spacious for one. Weighs as little as 19ounces by using cutting edge materials and allowing you to use your trekking poles for support. It’s a favorite among thru-hikers. - Brian

100% on zpacks, there’s no other good answer here, they’re years ahead of everyone else. There’s a reason thru-hikers (functionally professional backpackers) overwhelmingly use these, super easy setup, and much lighter than everything else here. Cuben fiber is lighter than silnylon junk, plus no silicon coatings to wear off; you can shove the tent right into your pack in the AM when they’re wet without fear of ruining it. Repair is as easy as putting on a piece of cheap cuben tape. - PNWrocket