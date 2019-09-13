Welcome back, I am here to announce that the winner of the Cat Headbutt of Approval (AKA this week’s Co-Op) is... the FURminator. The runner up was close, but the cat walked right past it.

The FURminator. /thread - cerenkoveffect

YES, except get it off eBay where it is $12-$15 (and not a knock off), instead of $40+ at the pet store. - PumpkinSpies

The Furminator actually cuts your cat’s hair - I noticed some chunks out of my cat’s super fluffy coat, hence have since stopped using it. Recommend something like “Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush” - I have two cats (long and medium hair) and these kind of bristles work best for their undercoat. - Yvonne Jin

Here to second the Hertzko. It’s a lot cheaper than the Furminator, works well, and you just press a button to drop the fur into the trash. Perfect! I do have a Furminator for the undercoat, but for regular brushing, the Hertzko is spot on.- ThatCaty

I’ve had cats for all 28 years of my life, though technically I’ve only been a cat parent for 10 years. I’ve always used a standard cat brush on my cats, but if I am being honest, I had to give up one of my hair brushes (meant for humans) for the cats. My three babies do not really enjoy being brushed when I use a regular cat brush, but they will line up AND wait their turn if they see my pull out a regular hairbrush. A regular hairbrush isn’t always ideal for really bad matting (which can happen with my Maine coon), but for my Tuxedo and tortie, the hairbrush is the best way to groom them. Plus, I get lots of love while doing so. Shout out to the Inventory reader that also uses a hairbrush on their cats!