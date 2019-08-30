Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You guys really like to talk about your dogs, which is amazing. I do too. The finalists for this week’s Co-Op all came highly recommended. The winner and runner-up were neck and neck, but the OG Kong took the lead and won it all.

Readers’ Favorite

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

The original Kong is the best - Nbr1Sportsfan1

Yup, I had a dog that chewed through one of those “tiger proof” balls. He loved his kong and his booda bone. He did eventually destroy the kong, but it took a good long while. The dog and I never did like nylabones much. They went from new to jaggedmess to prison shank way to fast.The biggest problem I have found in recommending tough toys to other dog owners was that many chewers don’t seem to like the tough toys.- Raz-0

If we’re staying in the Kong family, another reader suggested these Kong Wild Knots Bear Dog Toys.

These Kong Wild Knots Bears come in different sizes and are available from different sellers. I have a beagle and Jack Russell and 2 Chihuahuas that can’t stop, won’t stop chewing. They have been the only thing stuffed toy that lasts several week. Bonus, when they fall asleep chewing, it makes a great picture. - Rocky

After the Kong was listed as one of our top choices, another reader suggested the Kong Extreme, as it might be more durable for large dogs that really go to town.

My 35-pound dog ripped the KONG classic to shreds in less than a week. The KONG extreme, on the other hand, has lasted six months. - Tom Paquin

Runner-Up

Photo: Amazon

I have a 10 month old Rottweiler named Sage (strongest jaws of the dog world) and she destroys even the “indestructible” ones. I recommend elk antlers. She goes crazy over them and it lasted her a month. Good to clean plaque off her teeth too. - Geekserenity

Editor’s Choice

Photo: Target

I have a bad habit of buying toys at Target, even though Tyrone destroys them. But then BarkBox began selling toys there, including items from their Super Chewer line. Tyrone’s current favorite toy that he’s yet to destroy is the Hare Raiser toy (which literally looks exactly like Totoro, but they don’t @ him). These toys look soft from the outside, but are hard inside and so far, Ty hasn’t been able to penetrate it. Be careful and don’t kick this toy if it is on the floor, my boyfriend almost broke his toe!

Note: When you’re intentionally giving your pet a toy to chew, always keep an eye out that they haven’t swallowed a piece of the toy! Additionally, they might need water right after they’re done chewing their toy to death.