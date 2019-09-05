Our readers rung up a ton of nominations for the best cash-back credit card, but four options registered more recommendations than the rest of the pack, and are now vying for that coveted quick-draw slot in your wallet.



Learn more about the finalists below, see what our readers had to say, then be sure to vote at the bottom of the post!

Screenshot: Amazon

The Basics:

No annual fee, but only available to Amazon Prime members

5% cash back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases

2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores

I buy a ton on Amazon, so 5% back is great there. You also get 5% back at Whole Foods, for those shoppers out there. Then you get 2% back at Gas Stations and Restaurants, then 1% back at everything else. Pretty much my go to card since getting it. - yanksno1

Same. I keep my points all year and used them for Christmas shopping. Takes so much stress off at the holidays! - jenziebenzie

This is my Favorite card. I use it for everything I can. We use Amazon a lot in our household so it really pays off. Almost covered the tax in most cases and if you happen to be buying something big it really works out well. I just recently upgraded my speaker system and the $1500 I spent was a nice $75 credit. Also, I highly recommend you just apply the monthly credit to your bill. Its a nice compounded savings that might not be massive but certainly adds up over time. - sholcomb

Screenshot: Citi

The Basics:

No annual fee

2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay your credit card bill)

Citi Double Cash is the best general purpose cash back card for me. I pay off the bill every month and get 2% cash back. On everything. No annual fee. - discokryptonite

Citi Double Cash. It’s a no annual fee, 2% cashback card, which I love for its simplicity. - elRobRex

Photo: The Points Guy

The Basics:

$95 annual fee

$250 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 in your first three months

6% cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (for your first $6,000 in spend for the year, after which you’ll earn 1%)

6% back on select U.S. streaming services like Netflix and Hulu

3% back at U.S. gas stations

3% back on transit purchases (including Uber and Lyft)

American Express Blue Cash Preferred. 6% back at grocery stores (ed. note: U.S. supermarkets, specifically), and 3% back on gas. 1% everything else (besides a couple small things that are also 6% and 3%). There is a $95 fee but that gets made back pretty quickly. - drewsro

Graphic: Fidelity

The Basics:

No annual fee

2% cash back on all purchases

Cash back can be deposited in whole or in part into Fidelity investment accounts

2% cash back on all purchases, cash back deposited monthly into Fidelity account. No annual fee I like it because it is simple, no silly rules, no registering to get extra cash back, etc. - jeffffd

Not to mention at the end of the day it will be worth a lot more than 2% if used wisely. For me, I put all my rewards in my daughter’s 529 plan. I figure over the next 14 years that will appreciate rather well and is a simple way to save a little more with no effort. - Moose Knuckle

