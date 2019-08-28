These Are Our Readers' Favorite Dog Toys For Super Chewers

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

We’ve made it past the nomination round and now it is time to vote for Top Dog when it comes to the best toys for super chewers. You guys really came through with the nominations, because everyone loves dogs and loves to talk about their dogs.

Check out our readers’ favorite dog toys for super chewers below, and vote for which toy you think deserves to be #1. Feel free to leave more dog photos in the comments. Everyone loves a good dog photo.

Anything from the “tough chewers” page at westpaw.com Our 60lb lab mix eats firehose for breakfast and wrecks “tested by lions” in under an hour, but I’ve never felt the need to take west paw up on their guarantee. And they’re made in Montana. She’s partial to their Hurley dog bone and Tux treat toy. These two are several months old already. - Just Rob

I hit one of these last week with my riding lawnmower. Didn’t even scratch it. Could see where the blade hit and everything. For context, I sharpen the lawnmower knives with a bench grinder, and have mulched branches 3" diameter and pulverized golf balls (I clip my grass 4" long so something’salways hiding). - Torontologic

Any of the Nylabone toys made for “Super Chewers”. These are the only toys that last any length of time with my three year-old lab mix. We eventually have to throw them out because he does chew them down (sometimes into sharp points), but we get our money’s worth out of them before we do so. - SkatingFan

I’ll agree and add that this 3-pack of “flavored” Nylabones has been a particular standout with my year-old Frenchie. We keep one in several key locations to keep her happy. She chews down one end until they look extremely phallic. She can’t have any toy made of fabric (even the “indestructible” heavy nylon canvas, rope, etc.). She has to-date destroyed maybe 8-10 dog beds. - La Morena

The original Kong is the best - Nbr1Sportsfan1

Yup, I had a dog that chewed through one of those “tiger proof” balls. He loved his kong and his booda bone. He did eventually destroy the kong, but it took a good long while.The dog and I never did like nylabones much. They went from new to jaggedmess to prison shank way to fast.The biggest problem I have found in recommending tough toys to other dog owners was that many chewers don’t seem to like the tough toys.- Raz-0

If we’re staying in the Kong family, another reader suggested these Kong Wild Knots Bear Dog Toys.

These Kong Wild Knots Bears come in different sizes and are available from different sellers. I have a beagle and Jack Russell and 2 Chihuahuas that can’t stop, won’t stop chewing. They have been the only thing stuffed toy that lasts several week. Bonus, when they fall asleep chewing, it makes a great picture. - Rocky

Stick to the round balls with a 5/5 toughness rating. You can run over them with a lawn mower and they were one of the only thing the Irish Setter didn’t destroy in minutes. - Dr. Emilio Lizardo

Came here to mention the Orbee balls. My 8yr okd 100lb german Shepherd loves em and it takes her like a good year to finally destroy one - Jeffro Tull

Deer antlers. For the best bang for the buck, get them off ebay from someone that sells them by the pound. Thick rawhide strips are also pretty good for keeping them busy for longer than a plush toy. - The Tao that can be spoken

I second this. Though I recommend elk antlers instead. More marrow and they’re softer so less prone to breaking teeth. - Geekserenity

Jolly balls! My pittie, Baby Girl, LOVES her jolly more than literally any of the (thousands of) other toys she has. It’s designed to be indestructible and we’ve had ours for over 3 years without her putting a hole in it (not for lack of trying). To be clear, if you have a true super chewer, eventually he/she will be able to put enough scraps in it to make ridges so they can pick it up and carry it around, but like I said, no holes 3+ years in. Because it’s hard, it’s not a great indoor toy (because kicking/pushing it into things will be loud since it’s not soft). Worth every penny. - BabyGirlsMomma

2nding the Jolly Ball. The big one with the handle. Not indestructible, but lasts longer than any other toy we’ve had. Our Dane had multiple holes & tears in hers in a few months, so we had to buy a new one. - ArtDeco2015

I have a 10 month old Rottweiler named Sage (strongest jaws of the dog world) and she destroys even the “indestructible” ones. I recommend elk antlers. She goes crazy over them and it lasted her a month. Good to clean plaque off her teeth too. - Geekserenity