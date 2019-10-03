These Are Our Readers' Five Favorite iPhone Cases

Graphic : Shep McAllister

Whether you’re hanging onto your years-old iPhone, or you just picked up a new and shiny iPhone 11 or 11 Pro, any of these five reader-favorite cases will add a bit of custom flair to your phone, while keeping it safe(r) when you inevitably drop it.



What's Your Favorite iPhone Case? With the release of the new iPhones, it’s high time to go shopping for new cases to protect and… Read more

Advertisement

Check out what everyone had to say below, then be sure to vote for your pick at the bottom of the post!

Apple Leather iPhone Case Graphic : Shep McAllister

For some reason, I always balked at the iPhone leather cases (maybe the price, maybe some internal resistance to buying a case from Apple?) but, mostly due to a lack of time to get anything else before a trip, I bought one last year and fell in love with it. $50 was more than I usually spend on a case, but it looks very professional, I like the the leather ends up “healing” over all the dings and scratches it’s gotten so far, and, actually, with the quality I’ve seen in year one, I bet that my actual cost of ownership over 2 years will be comparable to the 2-3 cheaper cases I would normally get in that time. Note: The color of the case when you buy it is meh, but the patina that develops is, in my opinion, gorgeous. - Wittyname

I second this. I’ve many other leather cases in the same price point, and they were all terrible. The only drawback to leather cases I think is that they absorb smells. Cooking etc. easy fix, I used a drop of essential oil and leather conditioner to fix that. - Pinguinos

Another vote for this case. It starts looking great after a month or two of use. I’ve had mine for about two years now (pic below), and it still looks good (and is mostly holding up), but the patina probably peaked for me around the one year mark. - ItsDeke

Advertisement

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m that guy. You know the one that gets the new iPhone.. every year.. on launch day. Which means I also get a new case & glass screen protector on launch day. Because I always sell my old iPhone (to pay most of the cost for the upgrade to the new iPhone) its incredibly important I keep my iPhone looking as new as possible, so that its worth as much as possible when time comes to sell it. The first thing I do before I even turn on any new iPhone to make sure its well protected. I’m so anal about this, this year I bought my own screen protector and case with me to the Apple store to pick up my 11 Pro Max and made sure I installed both before I let the representative power on the phone to activate it with my phone carrier. Anyways.. I’ve tried a ton of different cases over the past 10 years of iPhone ownership. Everything from the $1 store hard plastic ‘clip’ case.. to the $50 Apple genuine leather. None of those protect as well or look as good at the $12 Spigen Ultra Hybrid case I now get on Amazon annually. I’ve bought this case every year since 2014 and it is my default go to case for 99% of my usage scenarios. I generally just get clear as it shows off the entire design Apple is known for and while still retaining a ton of extra protection around areas that normally get scuffed, scratched or chipped like the corners, camera lens and screen. - Daekwan

Spigen has been my go-to for years. Stylish, small footprint, yet still protective. - Buster

Advertisement

Speck Candyshell Graphic : Shep McAllister

+1 for the Speck cases (tho I go for the ones without the grippy stuff. The smooth ones). Been using them for the past 5 years now. Love em! - elchappie

this is the best case if you want a not-broken phone. I have literally tossed my phone across the room onto a bare wood floor many times to demonstrate. grippy back keeps it from sliding around the car. - ishkabibbler

Advertisement

Mous Limitless 3.0 Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mous limitless 3.0/2.0. Great price and even better protection. Have had one for iphone 6 then again with the 8 plus. No screen breaks or cracks. - Poncho70806

Just got mine for the new iPhone 11 pro.... love the feel and quality - The Honeybadger

Advertisement

Casery Agate Graphic : Shep McAllister

I like this Casery case. I think most of them are female-targeted but the girlfriend got a similar agate-design and I found one that I liked. I didn’t need anything bulky so I was pretty happy that it was slim. They’ve always got some kind of sale going. - feelcollector